Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Zavier Simpson Makes The Wildcats Pay
Last month, Zavier Simpson was on the bench down the stretch when Northwestern made a run that ended just short in a two-point loss. Wildcats head coach Chris Collins dared him to shoot, and the Michigan junior obliged.
He just didn’t make any.
U-M sneaked away with a two-point win in Evanston, and Collins thought he had the blueprint to hang with the nation’s No. 2 team.
He thought wrong.
Simpson’s 24 points in Sunday night’s 80-60 win included five triples in 10 attempts — this after he missed the first two badly — a heat check from long range after making two in a row, and a stepback triple that might have been the first of his career.
