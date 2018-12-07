Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

Tuesday’s 62-60 nail-biting victory at Northwestern was an unusual win for Michigan. It was the first game this season the Wolverines did not win by at least 17 points, and instead found themselves tied with just 1:54 left.

A one-handed slam by sophomore guard Jordan Poole put the Maize and Blue up 62-60 with 1:53 left, and U-M hung on to win by that score.

Junior point guard Zavier Simpson often serves as a leader and a veteran presence on the court during crunch time, but — after shooting 0-for-5 from behind the arc — saw sophomore guard Eli Brooks receive the bulk of the minutes down the stretch.

Brooks delivered with a huge three that gave Michigan a 57-56 with 4:43 to play, but Simpson explained this afternoon that he isn’t worried about his shooting struggles or temporary benching.

“I kept shooting,” he responded, when asked what he did when his shots weren’t dropping. “These slumps happen, and I probably wouldn’t have kept shooting through it last year.

“I thought for sure three or four of them were going to go in. One is bound to fall eventually, and sooner or later they’ll drop. It’s just like that sometimes, and the question then becomes ‘how are you going to react?’

“There’s too much hard work and dedication for them not to start falling. I’m confident in my shot, and so are my teammates and coaches. One of these days, it could turn into 2-of-5 from deep or even 5-of-5.”

One shot that has worked well for Simpson, however, is a nifty little hook in the lane.

He executed it to perfection twice against the Wildcats, and it has proven to be a valuable weapon when he is around the rim and facing much taller defensive players.

“It became a part of what I did last year,” he recalled. “It just came about by playing the game and me noticing I could make a shot like that. I’ve tried to perfect it every day since.

“I first did it against D.J. Wilson my freshman year and it felt comfortable, and I’ve kept doing it whenever I can’t get to the rim on players with size. It may look weird, but it works once you perfect it.”

Just as Simpson’s shooting struggles didn’t concern him, the team’s narrow win didn’t worry him either.

“We knew it’d [a tight game] come sooner or later,” he admitted. “We weren’t going to beat every team by double digits. We knew we’d have to find other ways to win, just like we did at Northwestern.”

The Wildcats have often given Michigan fits under head coach Chris Collins and Bill Carmody before him, with some attributing it to the style they play.

Simpson explained that another unique style will be on tap tomorrow when the Wolverines face the South Carolina Gamecocks, a squad who has struggled mightily this year (a 4-4 record with notable losses to Stony Brook, Wofford and Wyoming).

“The next step we’re looking to take is against South Carolina, who is a good team with a great coach,” the junior explained. “They’ll get up on us and try to bully us, and we haven’t really played a team who cuts off passes like they do. We could lose if we don’t come out focused.”

Focus is one of the many reasons the Wolverines are 9-0 and viewed as one of the best teams in the country, despite there not being a single senior or fifth-year senior on their roster.

Simpson, junior forward Jon Teske and redshirt junior guard Charles Matthews are the unquestioned veteran leaders of the club, but freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis’ mature mindset has been a pleasant addition as well.

“I don’t think it’s weird [that he’s doing so well],” Simpson noted. “I’m happy for him. He thrives in the spotlight and we want him to just keep doing what he’s doing.”