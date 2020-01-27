〽️🏀’s Juwan Howard has announced Zavier Simpson has been suspended for violation of team policies and will miss the Nebraska game Tuesday night. #GoBlue

"While we are disappointed with what has transpired with Zavier, we know there are always lessons to learn and grow from. We take these matters and consequences very seriously," Howard said in a statement. "Moving forward, we will continue to handle this matter appropriately within our program and basketball family."

Michigan is 2-6 in Big Ten play and badly needs wins over Nebraska and Rutgers (Madison Square Garden) Saturday to remain solidly in the NCAA Tournament discussion. He leads the nation with 8.6 assists per game.

"You have no idea how much respect I have for Zavier Simpson and how good he is. I think he's one of the elite passing guards in this country," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said when asked about taking that aspect of Simpson's game away in a 64-62 win.

Michigan is 4-5 when Simpson gets fewer than nine assists and 7-2 when he has at least nine.

"He knows when to take advantage of what the defense gives us," Howard said. "He also knows when to make plays for others. He's never a selfish individual. That's what makes him special and one of the elite players in college basketball."