The Michigan Wolverines took a loss to Ohio State on Saturday. U-M finished the regular season with a 9-3 record and will next play in its bowl game. Here's a look at where several national publications have projected the Wolverines to head this bowl season:

• Steven Lassan, Athlon Sports:

Michigan vs. Tennessee in the Gator Bowl (Jan. 2, 7 PM on ESPN)

• Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach, ESPN:

Bonagura: Michigan vs. Washington in the Holiday Bowl (Dec. 27, 8 PM on FS1)

Schlabach: Michigan vs. USC in the Holiday Bowl

• Bill Bender, Sporting News:

Michigan vs. USC in the Holiday Bowl

• Brett McMurphy, Watch Stadium:

Michigan vs. Auburn in the Citrus Bowl (Jan. 1, 1 PM on ABC)

• Jerry Palm, CBS Sports:

Michigan vs. Auburn in the Gator Bowl

• Stewart Mandel, The Athletic:

Michigan vs. Auburn in the Citrus Bowl

• Joe Tansey, Bleacher Report:

Michigan vs. Pittsburgh in the Pinstripe Bowl (Dec. 27, 3:20 PM on ESPN)

• College Football News:

Michigan vs. USC in the Holiday Bowl

• Most Common Destination: Holiday Bowl (4 out of 9 projections)

• Most Common Opponent: USC (3) and Auburn (3)