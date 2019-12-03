News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-03 14:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Bowl Game Projections After Week 14

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
@CSayf23
Staff Writer

The Michigan Wolverines took a loss to Ohio State on Saturday. U-M finished the regular season with a 9-3 record and will next play in its bowl game. Here's a look at where several national publications have projected the Wolverines to head this bowl season:

Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh led his team to a 9-3 record this season.
(AP Images)

Steven Lassan, Athlon Sports:

Michigan vs. Tennessee in the Gator Bowl (Jan. 2, 7 PM on ESPN)

Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach, ESPN:

Bonagura: Michigan vs. Washington in the Holiday Bowl (Dec. 27, 8 PM on FS1)

Schlabach: Michigan vs. USC in the Holiday Bowl

Bill Bender, Sporting News:

Michigan vs. USC in the Holiday Bowl

Brett McMurphy, Watch Stadium:

Michigan vs. Auburn in the Citrus Bowl (Jan. 1, 1 PM on ABC)

Jerry Palm, CBS Sports:

Michigan vs. Auburn in the Gator Bowl

Stewart Mandel, The Athletic:

Michigan vs. Auburn in the Citrus Bowl

Joe Tansey, Bleacher Report:

Michigan vs. Pittsburgh in the Pinstripe Bowl (Dec. 27, 3:20 PM on ESPN)

College Football News:

Michigan vs. USC in the Holiday Bowl

Most Common Destination: Holiday Bowl (4 out of 9 projections)

• Most Common Opponent: USC (3) and Auburn (3)

{{ article.author_name }}