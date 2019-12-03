Michigan Wolverines Bowl Game Projections After Week 14
The Michigan Wolverines took a loss to Ohio State on Saturday. U-M finished the regular season with a 9-3 record and will next play in its bowl game. Here's a look at where several national publications have projected the Wolverines to head this bowl season:
• Steven Lassan, Athlon Sports:
Michigan vs. Tennessee in the Gator Bowl (Jan. 2, 7 PM on ESPN)
• Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach, ESPN:
Bonagura: Michigan vs. Washington in the Holiday Bowl (Dec. 27, 8 PM on FS1)
Schlabach: Michigan vs. USC in the Holiday Bowl
• Brett McMurphy, Watch Stadium:
Michigan vs. Auburn in the Citrus Bowl (Jan. 1, 1 PM on ABC)
• Stewart Mandel, The Athletic:
Michigan vs. Auburn in the Citrus Bowl
• Joe Tansey, Bleacher Report:
Michigan vs. Pittsburgh in the Pinstripe Bowl (Dec. 27, 3:20 PM on ESPN)
• Most Common Destination: Holiday Bowl (4 out of 9 projections)
• Most Common Opponent: USC (3) and Auburn (3)
---
