Mazi Smith is the highest selected Wolverine going in the second round to the Lions. There have been rumors among draft experts that Mazi could find his way into the first round.

DJ Turner posted the fastest 40-yard dash at the NFL Draft Combine and has been a polarizing pick among mocks, going as early as the first and late as the 5th. Sporting News has him at the top of the third round to Denver.

Mike Morris had a stellar season replacing Aidan Hutchinson. His draft status will depend on where each team grades him. NFL teams have projected Morris as either an OLB, 4-3 or 3-4 DE.

Ryan Hayes has been a fixture on the left side of Michigan's offensive line for the last few seasons. It would not be shocking to see the Patriots, a franchise that loves Michigan players, take a shot on him.

It is surprising to see Olu Oluwatimi not higher on draft boards, but it would be interesting to see him join former Wolverine Cesar Ruiz in New Orleans. Ruiz is entering his final season and the Saints are still considering whether or not to pick up his 5th year option.

Brad Robbins may be the best punter in this draft class, no shock seeing him selected at 189. It is surprising to not see Jake Moody in this mock draft, many experts expect him to be selected in the 5th-7th rounds.

Luke Schoonmaker is another polarizing prospect who goes late in this mock draft. Some experts believe Schoon is nothing more than a TE2, but there are many that believe he could be a top 15-20 in the league.

Ronnie Bell is trending sleeper in the NFL Draft. He goes very late in this mock draft but to a perfect situation in Kansas City. As is usually the case, fit could go a long way for Bell having a nice NFL career.



