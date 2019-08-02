News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-02 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 2

Vbag0kghqp50h7wv63js
Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Tweets of the day

Nhpufupbsyxha59klue5
Click the picture to sign up for TheWolverine.com at 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card.

Quote of the day

"Farewell it’s Camp Time! It's all about what are you will[ing] to Sacrifice for The...Team....The Team......The Team!"
— Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis on Twitter last night, on the eve of fall camp

Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Checks in at No. 7 in the Preseason Amway Coaches Poll

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Four-Star OT Zak Zinter Confirms He'll Enroll Early at Michigan

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: New U-M FutureCast — Aug. 1, 2019

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Commitment Impact: Makari Paige to Michigan

• Kevin F. Love, Liberty Ballers: Process Sixer Nik Stauskas Heading to Spain

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}