Final night together before we get this thing started. 2019 Wolverine training camp starts tomorrow. This group ready to attack the process necessary for success. Go Blue pic.twitter.com/1aXK0Kirgl— Ed Warinner (@4Warinner) August 2, 2019
✌🏾Farewell it’s Camp Time! Its all about what are you will to Sacrifice for The...Team....The Team......The Team!— Josh Gattis (@Coach_Gattis) August 2, 2019
One of the most recognizable symbols in college football.#GoBlue 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/HTSJEL0hBf— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 1, 2019
#CampSZN Ghost Mode activated✌🏿— Mike Sainristil 🍬 (@MikeSainristil) August 1, 2019
August 31st〽️
Rick Leach— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) August 1, 2019
JaBrill Peppers
Mo Hurst
Anthony Carter https://t.co/8lyRT4Ifcc
Preseason polls are a good indicator of which teams will be good and which teams won't.— Drew Hallett (@DrewCHallett) August 1, 2019
But whether you start 7, 11, or 15 doesn't really matter because, as long as you're a P5 team and lose no more than one game, you're probably in the playoff.
#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/0dxEsKlMu2— Braiden McGregor (@BraidenMcgregor) August 1, 2019
Yessir cant wait to see you ballin at the big house bro 〽️〽️〽️ pic.twitter.com/CP4aDZxBWE— Coach Abram McCoy (@abo02) August 1, 2019
Dreams To Reality...🙏🏽 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/cEJtAzgxx6— Cornell Wheeler ¹ᵏ (@CWheeler__) August 1, 2019
IT’S OFFICIAL #GOBLUE pic.twitter.com/BNZxKn9bGC— William M. Mohan (@William_Apache8) August 2, 2019
Bringing My Fantasies to Life ✌🏽 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/4eeZhqdvGe— MAKARI PAIGE ¹ᵏ (@makaripaige) August 1, 2019
It’s truly a dream come true that all my hard work is paying off. Can’t wait to be apart of this! Go blue〽️ pic.twitter.com/6E8m2K6woV— Reece Atteberry (@atteberry5573) August 1, 2019
Blessed💯 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/AXniyJagrb— Kyle Edwards (@Edwards27_) August 1, 2019
Beyond blessed to receive an official offer from Michigan #Goblue pic.twitter.com/9Bp75iGAJb— Isaiah Jacobs (@isaiahjacobs_) August 1, 2019
The best place to call ho〽️e .#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/bO0IZ0oQXb— Michigan Women’s Lacrosse (@UMichWLAX) August 1, 2019
You’re next, #Team43. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/BwDQdhJThW— Michigan Softball (@umichsoftball) August 1, 2019
This weekend we welcome back our Michigan Hockey Alumni for the annual alumni golf outing! #TBT to last year's festivities— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) August 1, 2019
Forever, #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/CqQosFn8Z8
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Checks in at No. 7 in the Preseason Amway Coaches Poll
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Four-Star OT Zak Zinter Confirms He'll Enroll Early at Michigan
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: New U-M FutureCast — Aug. 1, 2019
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Commitment Impact: Makari Paige to Michigan
• Kevin F. Love, Liberty Ballers: Process Sixer Nik Stauskas Heading to Spain
