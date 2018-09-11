Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-11 19:08:57 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverine Football Videos: Five U-M Players Reflect On WMU Victory

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Wgtdz4xnuue26aew2q7d
Ozj0s0v6xjfewzmrcies
Sophomore wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones had his first career touchdown catch on Saturday.
Brandon Brown
Seyyoetnm0i57rlmvr3i

Five U-M players spoke tonight at Schembechler Hall about their blowout win against WMU over the weekend.

Fifth-year senior right tackle Juwann Bushell-Beatty


Fifth-year senior linebacker Noah Furbush


Redshirt freshman receiver Jake McCurry


Sophomore receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones


Sophomore cornerback Ambry Thomas


---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}