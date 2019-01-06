Several questions now linger as we head into the offseason, but before we answer them, we take a look back at the good and the bad from the 2018 season, along with the storylines to watch heading into the rest of winter and beyond.

Despite Michigan's defense dominating the majority of its competition in 2018, the lasting memory of it could actually wind up being the way it fell apart in the team's final two games against Ohio State and Florida.

The dominance of Michigan's defense through the first 11 games of the year was nothing short of amazing.

A nine-game stretch that occurred from Sept. 8-Nov. 10 was especially incredible, when the Wolverines averaged giving up just 11.6 points per game and only 210.6 yards.

In fact, five of the nine opponents were limited to 10 points or fewer, and all nine were held below 320 yards.

The Wolverines shut down three offenses who finished in the top-40 nationally during this nine-game stint as well, including Nebraska (finished No. 25 nationally averaging 456.2 yards per game, while U-M held it to 132), Western Michigan (ended at No. 35 in the country with 436.8 yards per game, but U-M held it to 208) and Wisconsin (concluded at No. 36 accumulating 431.1 yards per outing, while the Wolverines limited it to 283).

The Maize and Blue also finished the 2018 campaign near the top of the country in the four most important statistical categories, including scoring defense (No. 16, 19.4 points per game allowed), rushing defense (No. 23, 127.3), passing defense (No. 2, 147.8) and total defense (No. 3, 275.2).

Coming into the year, Michigan had plenty of individual players who were expected to be stars and the majority of them lived up to the billing, with fifth-year senior defensive end Chase Winovich (17 tackles for loss and five sacks), junior linebacker Devin Bush (nine tackles for loss and five sacks) and junior cornerback David Long (first-team All-Big Ten selection from the coaches) serving as the best examples.

It also had athletes emerge and perform bigger roles than expected, with junior linebacker Josh Uche being the most notable one (led the team with seven sacks).

Defensive coordinator Don Brown was praised for his game plans and schemes throughout much of the year, and prior to a November showdown against Ohio State (and Indiana to a lesser degree), his ideas worked to a tee.