The first quarter started off incredibly sloppy on the offensive side of the ball for both teams.

Junior Chris Evans got the start at running back for the Wolverines, after Big Ten Network announced that senior Karan Higdon was limited with injury in pregame warmups.

The Wolverines went three-and-out on their first offensive possession, though, and the U-M defense proceeded to force SMU to punt on its first drive.

The Maize and Blue offense began their second possession on their own 15-yard line and actually drove to their own 38, but once again punted with 9:07 left in the quarter.

Following the Mustangs' second failed offensive drive of the half, Michigan's offense took the field from its own 15-yard line.

U-M finally strung together a promising drive all the way to the red zone, but junior quarterback Shea Patterson tossed an interception at the two-yard line with just 16 seconds left in the quarter, killing the momentum the team had built.

The first frame ended with both teams still scoreless.

The offensive play picked up for both squads in the second quarter, though.

Michigan finally got on the board when sophomore fullback Ben Mason punched it in from a yard out on fourth down with 6:56 left in the half — its drive lasted 11 plays and 57 yards, and took 6:56 off the clock.

Michigan's 7-0 advantage didn't last long, though.

The Mustangs immediately answered with a 50-yard touchdown pass of their own, with quarterback Ben Hicks finding a wide open SMU receiver on a blown coverage in the Michigan secondary.

With the score knotted at 7-7 late in the second quarter, Patterson found sophomore wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones on a 35-yard scoring strike to give the Wolverines a 14-7 advantage with 2:34 left before the break.

SMU marched into Michigan territory on its next series, but a 73-yard interception return for a touchdown by junior safety Josh Metellus as time expired gave the Maize and Blue a 21-7 lead heading into the break.

The lack of success by Michigan's offense has been startling.

The team has racked up just 205 yards, and has seen the offensive line experience its usual struggles in the run blocking department (just 73 yards on the ground).

Patterson has been efficient once again (the pick being his one mistake), connecting on eight of 10 throws for 132 yards.

The Wolverine defense has done its job, meanwhile, holding SMU to 144 yards, including 31 on the ground.

Whether or not the U-M offense can get things going in the second half will be the story to watch, because its first half struggles are quite concerning.