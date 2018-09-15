Michigan defeated SMU this afternoon, 45-20, in a game that was closer than many expected.

Here is how things unfolded:

First Half

Poor offensive play was the story of the first half on both sides.

Michigan went three-and-out on its first series, and its defense forced SMU to punt on its initial possession as well.

Punts also occurred on each team's next drive, before U-M took the ball and drove deep into SMU territory, only to see junior quarterback Shea Patterson toss a pick at the Mustang two-yard line with 16 seconds left in the first quarter.

SMU couldn't capitalize off the pick, though, and Michigan finally got on the board when sophomore fullback Ben Mason punched it in from a yard out with 6:56 left in the second quarter to give U-M a 7-0 lead.

The advantage didn't last long, though — SMU responded with a 50-yard scoring pass of its own to knot the score.

U-M took the lead right back when Patterson found sophomore wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones on a 35-yard touchdown with just 2:34 left in the half to put the Wolverines back up 14-7.

Michigan took the momentum into the break when junior safety Josh Metellus ran back an interception 73 yards for a score as time expired to see the Wolverines take a 21-7 lead into halftime.

The first half ended with Michigan outgaining SMU in yardage, 205-144.

Second Half

SMU made a change at quarterback to start the second half, with William Brown taking over for Ben Hicks.

The Mustangs went three-and-out on their first drive, though, and Patterson proceeded to find Peoples-Jones on a short seven-yard score on Michigan's ensuing series to put the team up 28-7 with 9:07 left in the third quarter.

Junior viper Khaleke Hudson was ejected for targeting when the Mustangs took over, which means he will have to sit out the first half of next week's showdown against Nebraska.

A two-yard scoring throw by SMU with 1:36 left in the third cut Michigan's edge to 28-13, but the Mustangs missed the extra point.

Peoples-Jones' career afternoon continued when he hauled in his third touchdown grab of the day on a 41-yard strike from Patterson to put the Wolverines up 35-13.

That's where the score stood when both squads entered the fourth quarter.

SMU refused to go away, trimming the score to 35-20 with a two-yard scoring toss with 10:43 to go in the game.

A 45-yard field goal by redshirt sophomore kicker Quinn Nordin extended the advantage to 38-20 with 8:03 left in the contest.

Junior running back Tru Wilson capped things off with a nine-yard touchdown run with just 1:05 to go to put the Wolverines up 45-20.

SMU drove to Michigan's 19-yard line on its final possession before time ran out.

The Wolverines finished with 434 yards of offense, while the Mustangs mustered 319.

Peoples-Jones' three touchdown grabs, meanwhile, was the first time a U-M wideout had hauled in that many scores in a game since Jehu Chesson brought in four in a 48-41 win over Indiana in 2015.

It should also be noted that senior running back Karan Higdon was banged up and missed the game, and junior Chris Evans ran for 85 yards in his absence, while fellow junior Tru Wilson compiled 53.

U-M will next turn its attention to Nebraska, who will come to the Big House for a noon kickoff next Saturday.