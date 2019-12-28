Aidan Hutchinson 'Pumped' For Citrus Bowl, Future Of Michigan Football
Michigan Wolverines football is preparing for Jan. 1's Citrus Bowl against Alabama. The Wolverines had their first Orlando practice on Friday. Sophomore defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is excited for the opportunity to play once more with the 2019 version of Michigan football.
"I was so excited," Hutchinson said after Friday's practice, after being asked what his first impressions were of playing Alabama in the Citrus Bowl. "I had heard rumors about San Diego or this bowl. I didn’t really know. I didn’t really care. The fact that we’re playing one of the greatest programs, it’s a good opportunity for us to make plays, put the film on and get the win."
Playing Alabama means going up against two of the better offensive tackles in college football, in junior left tackle Alex Leatherwood and junior right tackle Jedrick Wills Jr.
"They’re really good offensive tackles — probably some of the best that we’re facing all year," Hutchinson said of the duo. "They’re really impressive. I just can’t wait to get my opportunity to go up against them."
Tide redshirt junior linebacker Terrell Davis and senior cornerback Trevon Diggs will not play in the Citrus Bowl, but other than those two and the injury to junior quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, it seems as if Alabama will be at near-full strength. That prospect also excited Hutchinson.
"I want to play against their best players," he said. "I’m glad that no one is sitting. It just makes it that much better, that much more fun."
Come New Year's Day, it will be 32 days between U-M's final regular season game against Ohio State and the Citrus Bowl. Hutchinson says he believes the Wolverines are taking advantage of those days, even more so than in years past.
"Compared to last year, we’ve been working out a lot more in between this transitional period from Ohio State to the bowl game," he revealed.
"I’m feeling pretty ‘pumped’ right now," he said, referencing his body and what kind of shape he's in.
As for the practices themselves, they've been competitive.
"It gets more competitive," Hutchinson said, comparing regular season practices to bowl practices. "We have much more competitive periods, stuff like that, because we’re not playing in a game. It gets more competitive. "
The bowl game to start off the 2020 calendar year can also be used as an opportunity to start off the 2020 season on the right note. On Thursday evening, junior defensive end Kwity Paye announced he would return for his senior season, giving Hutchinson another reason to be optimistic. Hutchinson had dubbed he and Paye's combination at U-M's end spots, earlier this season, as 'Salt and Pepper.' That combo will continue on for another year.
"I'm thrilled," Hutchinson said of Paye's return. "I saw that graphic [that Paye posted on Twitter, announcing his return] like a week ago, but it's cool to have him back and to resume the 'Salt and Pepper' era."
Another one of Hutchinson's line mates could return, and Hutchinson alluded to as much. Senior defensive tackle and captain Carlo Kemp could likely get a fifth-year of eligibility due to an injury early in his career.
"I don’t know," Hutchinson said with a smile. "That’s his news to share that he’s coming back or not. I don’t really know.
"It would be huge. He’s really the anchor of our defense. He doesn’t get any of the love because he’s taking double teams, but he does a phenomenal job and it goes unnoticed, a lot of the time."
Hutchinson feels that the team will take a step forward in 2020.
"[We can be] so much better," he said. "Through spring ball, fall camp, everything, we've been making strides all year. Next year, it's going to be fun to watch ... I'm really excited."
The sophomore was asked what U-M needs to do to take the ultimate step forward to become a championship program.
"Just keep doing what we're doing," he said. "You know, we're building something really good here.
"We're getting there. We're getting there. It's coming."
What gives Hutchinson such optimism that U-M can turn the corner?
"Just ‘cause how we work, I think," he said. "Every day, we come in, win or loss, just ready to work, ready to improve. Some games don’t turn out how we want them to turn out, but that’s just how it goes. And, hopefully, we can reach one of those seasons where we just keep winning and winning and winning. But it’ll come. It’ll come."
Notes
• Hutchinson was also, half-jokingly, asked to relay information on whether or not junior cornerback Ambry Thomas would come back next year.
"I'm not saying anything," Hutchinson joked. "I don't know. You guys gotta ask him. It's beyond me."
• Hutchinson has seen growth with the young players and their development, just as he saw himself develop during bowl practices as a freshman last year.
"They’re coming along. This bowl prep month is big for development for some of our younger guys. They’re coming along; they’re getting there.
"Last year, bowl prep was huge for me in my growth and development. It helped me, so I’m sure it’ll help all of the young guys — [Freshman defensive end David] Ojabo, [freshman defensive tackle] Mazi [Smith] is coming along, [freshman defensive tackle] Chris [Hinton]. Guys like that."
• Hutchinson was asked to compare Ojabo to senior linebacker Josh Uche's style of play.
"He’s different, a little different," he said. "He’s a long strider. He was a track guy in high school, so his strides are so long. They’re definitely different rushers, but similar in some ways.
When asked if Ojabo can get after the quarterback, he gave a very confident, "Yeah, of course."
The development is progressing for Ojabo.
"Ojabo came in here as raw as anyone I had ever seen. He’s developed his game, and he’s building his craft, and it’s really fun to watch.
"I know he didn’t play that much football in high school, so I knew it would be a rough transition for him, but he’s coming along."
• U-M's players got to enjoy Universal Studios in Orlando after Friday's practice. Ojabo was not as thrilled as some of the other Wolverines to ride the rides that the amusement park has to offer.
"Ojabo was just telling me he’s scared as hell," Hutchinson said with a laugh. "He just told me while we were stretching. He thought he was weird because he was the only one that is scared of rollercoasters."
