"I was so excited," Hutchinson said after Friday's practice, after being asked what his first impressions were of playing Alabama in the Citrus Bowl. "I had heard rumors about San Diego or this bowl. I didn’t really know. I didn’t really care. The fact that we’re playing one of the greatest programs, it’s a good opportunity for us to make plays, put the film on and get the win."

Michigan Wolverines football is preparing for Jan. 1's Citrus Bowl against Alabama. The Wolverines had their first Orlando practice on Friday. Sophomore defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is excited for the opportunity to play once more with the 2019 version of Michigan football.

Playing Alabama means going up against two of the better offensive tackles in college football, in junior left tackle Alex Leatherwood and junior right tackle Jedrick Wills Jr.

"They’re really good offensive tackles — probably some of the best that we’re facing all year," Hutchinson said of the duo. "They’re really impressive. I just can’t wait to get my opportunity to go up against them."

Tide redshirt junior linebacker Terrell Davis and senior cornerback Trevon Diggs will not play in the Citrus Bowl, but other than those two and the injury to junior quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, it seems as if Alabama will be at near-full strength. That prospect also excited Hutchinson.

"I want to play against their best players," he said. "I’m glad that no one is sitting. It just makes it that much better, that much more fun."

Come New Year's Day, it will be 32 days between U-M's final regular season game against Ohio State and the Citrus Bowl. Hutchinson says he believes the Wolverines are taking advantage of those days, even more so than in years past.

"Compared to last year, we’ve been working out a lot more in between this transitional period from Ohio State to the bowl game," he revealed.

"I’m feeling pretty ‘pumped’ right now," he said, referencing his body and what kind of shape he's in.

As for the practices themselves, they've been competitive.

"It gets more competitive," Hutchinson said, comparing regular season practices to bowl practices. "We have much more competitive periods, stuff like that, because we’re not playing in a game. It gets more competitive. "

The bowl game to start off the 2020 calendar year can also be used as an opportunity to start off the 2020 season on the right note. On Thursday evening, junior defensive end Kwity Paye announced he would return for his senior season, giving Hutchinson another reason to be optimistic. Hutchinson had dubbed he and Paye's combination at U-M's end spots, earlier this season, as 'Salt and Pepper.' That combo will continue on for another year.

"I'm thrilled," Hutchinson said of Paye's return. "I saw that graphic [that Paye posted on Twitter, announcing his return] like a week ago, but it's cool to have him back and to resume the 'Salt and Pepper' era."

Another one of Hutchinson's line mates could return, and Hutchinson alluded to as much. Senior defensive tackle and captain Carlo Kemp could likely get a fifth-year of eligibility due to an injury early in his career.

"I don’t know," Hutchinson said with a smile. "That’s his news to share that he’s coming back or not. I don’t really know.

"It would be huge. He’s really the anchor of our defense. He doesn’t get any of the love because he’s taking double teams, but he does a phenomenal job and it goes unnoticed, a lot of the time."

Hutchinson feels that the team will take a step forward in 2020.

"[We can be] so much better," he said. "Through spring ball, fall camp, everything, we've been making strides all year. Next year, it's going to be fun to watch ... I'm really excited."

The sophomore was asked what U-M needs to do to take the ultimate step forward to become a championship program.

"Just keep doing what we're doing," he said. "You know, we're building something really good here.

"We're getting there. We're getting there. It's coming."

What gives Hutchinson such optimism that U-M can turn the corner?

"Just ‘cause how we work, I think," he said. "Every day, we come in, win or loss, just ready to work, ready to improve. Some games don’t turn out how we want them to turn out, but that’s just how it goes. And, hopefully, we can reach one of those seasons where we just keep winning and winning and winning. But it’ll come. It’ll come."