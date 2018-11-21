Michigan linebackers coach Al Washington has grown up around the Michigan – Ohio State rivalry all his life.

His father played at Ohio State and he grew up in Columbus. However, while he lived in Columbus, he didn’t hate Michigan and even bought a Chris Webber jersey.

“I’ve always been respectful of Ohio State, but I’ve appreciated Michigan also,” Washington said. “Maybe going against the grain a little bit.”

After spending lots of time around the rivalry, he knows what this game is all about.

“It means a lot,” Washington said. “Growing up in Columbus that’s a big part of the culture in Columbus and Ohio. This is huge. Very excited for our team to be in the position we are in. You couldn’t ask for anything more.”

While he lived in Columbus, he didn’t go to the rivalry game often. However, like many kids that grow up in the shadow of the Horseshoe, he wanted to play for the Buckeyes.

“You grow up and learn from an early that’s a high standard,” Washington said. “I would say I did, but I wouldn’t say it was an obsession. Absolutely, you carry that with you a little bit.”

Washington hasn’t talked with his dad since Sunday, but he’s pulling for his son against Ohio State.

When he got the job, his father was happy for him, even if he were crossing over in the rivalry.

“He was excited, he was fired up,” Washington said. “Obviously that was followed with no. It was kind of one of those deals. He’s excited. The position the team’s in and the step we can take I think it’s such a rare thing.”

Defensive coordinator Don Brown helped find Washington and bring him to Ann Arbor. The two worked together at Boston College.

Brown is up for the Broyles Award, given to the best assistant coach in college football season. While Brown hasn’t ever won the award, Washington believes Brown is more than deserving of the honor.

“He’s gets results,” Washington said. “Guys play hard for him and I think his experience has afforded him an advantage as he can anticipate things before they happen because he’s been through it all. I think he’s deserving because of the results you see and the way the kids play.

The next challenge for Washington and Brown is Ohio State quarterback Dwyane Haskins. Haskins has thrown for 36 touchdowns and 3,685 yards so far this season. His 36 touchdowns is tied for first in college football.

Passing for 339.0 yards per game, Haskins ranks third in the nation in that category.

“You could argue he’s one of the top players in college football,” Washington said. “He’s accurate. He hasn’t played a lot, this is kind of like his first year, he played some last year, but he’s very mature. He’s has a complete understanding of the scheme that they run. I know he’s being coached well.”

Washington said that Haskins is one of those guys that you have to beat. With his prolific numbers, Haskins will provide a difficult test for Michigan’s defense.

Beating the Buckeyes might come down to the stopping Haskins.

“I’m emotionally invested like the players and the coaches just from the standpoint of it’s not just another game,” Washington said. We all know that. I expect just an absolute battle and I don’t expect the game to be won in the first play. No matter if you’re up or down, I see this thing going all the way. The team that’s the most disciplined, resilient, the team that executes at the highest level will come out.”



