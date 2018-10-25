Michigan Wolverines Football Analysis: Upon Further Review — Wisconsin
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
A bye week look back at Michigan's 38-13 drubbing of Wisconsin after watching again (MSU to follow).
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook