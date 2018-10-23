After Michigan’s 21-7 victory over Michigan State last Saturday and Ohio State’s loss at Purdue, the path to the College Football Playoff opened up for the Wolverines.

Some college football analysts have U-M in their playoff projections, while others have Michigan on the outside looking in. Here’s what some of the major outlets are saying about the Wolverines’ playoff chances:

- Brett McMurphy of Stadium predicts that Michigan will make the College Football Playoff as the No. 3 seed ahead of No. 4 seed Notre Dame.

“Michigan’s throttling of Michigan State and Ohio State’s upset loss vaults the Wolverines into my latest College Football Playoff projections,” McMurphy wrote.

“Michigan still has to win in Columbus, not an easy task, and get past Penn State, but I’m projecting the Wolverines, as Big Ten champions, to be the No. 3 seed behind No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Clemson.”

“A 12-0 Notre Dame would get the fourth seed in the College Football Playoff. Yes, Notre Dame had the head-to-head win against Michigan, but I believe the selection committee would value Michigan’s tougher overall schedule – potentially at least 4-1 vs. Top 25 teams – more than UM’s 7-point loss at Notre Dame in the season opener.”

- CBS Sports Jerry Palm does not have Michigan in the College Football Playoff and has the Wolverines just behind the Irish at No. 5.

“That loss to Notre Dame aside, the Wolverines have been very good, including a 25-point win over Wisconsin and last week's victory at Michigan State,” Palm writes. “They look every bit like the best team in the Big Ten at the moment.”

- Jason Kirk of SBNation.com has Michigan tied with LSU for the final spot in the College Football Playoff.

- Erick Smith of USA Today does not have Michigan in the College Football Playoff and has Ohio State in as the No. 4 seed. However, Smith does think Michigan has a chance to make it if they beat the Buckeyes.

“The matchup with the Wolverines takes place in Columbus, and Ohio State still rates as the favorite,” Smith wrote. “Michigan last won in Columbus in 2000. A victory against their rival sets the Buckeyes up to reach the College Football Playoff by winning the ensuing conference championship game.”

- Ryan McCrystal of Bleacher Report has Michigan in the College Football Playoff as the No. 4 seed over LSU.

“The two teams with the strongest argument for the No. 4 position are Michigan and LSU,” McCrystal wrote. “Both have deserving resumes, but since Michigan is currently the front-runner in the Big Ten, it gets the edge for now.

“Michigan took an important step toward the College Football Playoff on Saturday, knocking off Michigan State in dominating fashion. The Wolverines held the Spartans to just 94 yards of offense.”

- Bill Bender of the Sporting News also has Michigan in the College Football Playoff as the No. 4 seed.

- All four ESPN reporters – Andrea Adelson, Chris Low, Adam Rittenberg and Mark Schlabach – have the Wolverines missing the College Football Playoff.

- The Washington Post says the Wolverines have a 48 percent chance of making the College Football Playoff, the four best percentage of any team.

“Michigan delivered the No. 2 performance of Week 8, beating No. 24 Michigan State 21-7,” Cade Massey and Rufus Peabody of the Washington Post wrote. “Michigan’s playoff hopes ride on their season finale against Ohio State, a game in which we make the Wolverines a slight favorite (58 percent).”

- Eric Single of Sports Illustrated does not have Michigan in the College Football Playoff.