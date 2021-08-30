 Michigan Wolverines Football Audio: Balas talks WMU Game Week On The Huge Show
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-30 19:57:30 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Audio: Balas talks Game Week On The Huge Show

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Chris Balas talks Michigan Football Game Week Monday With Bill Simonson.

Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh enters his seventh season with plenty to prove.
Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh enters his seventh season with plenty to prove. (Lon Horwedel)
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW,
@JB_ Wolverine, @Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}