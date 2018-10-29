Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-29 21:10:01 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Audio: Chris Balas On The Huge Show

Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Chris Balas joins The Huge Show's Bill Simonson to talk Michigan football and more.

Cdqabrjq0gncrzh2w6jk
Devin Bush and Michigan return to the field Saturday to take on Penn State.
AP Images

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}