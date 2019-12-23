News More News
Michigan Wolverines Football Audio: Chris Balas On The Huge Show (12-23)

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Chris Balas talks Michigan football vs. Alabama, U-M basketball and more with The Huge Show's Bill Simonson.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and his team will arrive in Orlando for the Citrus Bowl Friday.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and his team will arrive in Orlando for the Citrus Bowl Friday.

