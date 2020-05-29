 Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Audio: Talking Football, Basketball, Recruiting And More
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-29 09:44:30 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Audio: Chris Balas On The Huge Show (5-28)

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Talking Michigan football, recruiting and basketball with Bill Simonson, including a run on commitments.

Michigan DL Commit TJ Guy Could Be 'A Mismatch'

Michigan OL Commit Raheem Anderson 'Thinks On Another Level'

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Michigan Wolverines football commitment Jaydon Hood was one of the top defensive prospects on U-M's board.
Michigan Wolverines football commitment Jaydon Hood was one of the top defensive prospects on U-M's board. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}