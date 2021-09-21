 Michigan Wolverines Football Audio: Chris Balas on The Huge Show (9-20)
Michigan Wolverines Football Audio: Chris Balas on The Huge Show (9-20)

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Chris Balas joins The Huge Show's Bill Simonson to talk Michigan's win over Northern Illinois, the upcoming Big Ten season.

RELATED: Wolverine TV: Michigan's Jim Harbaugh Talks Cade McNamara, Rutgers, More

RELATED: Snap Counts, PFF Grades, Takeaways From Michigan's Win Over NIU


Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh and his team are off to a 3-0 start
