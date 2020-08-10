Michigan Wolverines Football Audio: Chris Balas On The Huge Show (Aug. 10)
Are Big Ten Presidents set to officially shut down college football season? Chris Balas talks about it with The Huge Show's Bill Simonson.
RELATED
Harbaugh Outlines Reasons He Wants To Play
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook