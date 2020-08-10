 Michigan Wolverines Football: Will There Be Football This Fall?
Michigan Wolverines Football Audio: Chris Balas On The Huge Show (Aug. 10)

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Are Big Ten Presidents set to officially shut down college football season? Chris Balas talks about it with The Huge Show's Bill Simonson.


Jim Harbaugh stated his case, but Big Ten Presidents Seem Ready to Shut Down Football.
Jim Harbaugh stated his case, but Big Ten Presidents Seem Ready to Shut Down Football. (AP Images)

