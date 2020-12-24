 Michigan Wolverines Football Audio: Chris Balas on the Huge Show
Michigan Wolverines Football Audio: Chris Balas on The Huge Show (Dec. 23)

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Chris Balas talks Michigan football and basketball on the Huge Show (Dec. 23).

Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh appears to be revamping his staff.
{{ article.author_name }}