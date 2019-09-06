News More News
Michigan Wolverines Football Audio: Chris Balas On The Huge Show, Pre-Army

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Chris Balas joins Bill Simonson to talk about U-M's game with Army, more.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and his team are 1-0 heading into Saturday's game with Army.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and his team are 1-0 heading into Saturday's game with Army. ()

