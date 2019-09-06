Michigan Wolverines Football Audio: Chris Balas On The Huge Show, Pre-Army
Chris Balas joins Bill Simonson to talk about U-M's game with Army, more.
RELATED: Recruiting Podcast: Breaking Down the 2020 Class
RELATED: News & Views: Moore on TEs' Blocking, Importance of Catching Tough Passes
INSIDE THE FORT: Latest On U-M's Injuries, 5-Star Basketball Recruits, More
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook