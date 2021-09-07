 Michigan Wolverines Football Audio: Chris Balas on The Huge Show (Sept. 7)
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-07 15:47:20 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Audio: Chris Balas on The Huge Show (Sept. 7)

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Chris Balas talks Ronnie Bell's injury, U-M vs. WMU & a look ahead to Washington on The Huge Show (Sept. 7).

RELATED: COLUMN: Bell On Punt Return, The D-Line and More

RELATED: Michigan Football's Ronnie Bell Is Out For The Year With A Knee Injury

RELATED: Karsch: From The Sidelines

Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh and his team will face Washington in Week Two
Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh and his team will face Washington in Week Two
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW,
@JB_ Wolverine, @Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}