 Michigan Wolverines Football Audio: Chris Balas Talks Joe Milton on Huge
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-19 09:11:06 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Audio: Chris Balas Talks Joe Milton on Huge

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Chris Balas joins the Huge Show's Bill Simonson to talk Joe Milton's departure, more on the Huge Show.

RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football: Joe Milton to the Transfer Portal

RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Roundtable: Spring Football, Hoops Likely Finish, More

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Michigan Wolverines football quarterback Joe Milton has entered the transfer portal.
Michigan Wolverines football quarterback Joe Milton has entered the transfer portal. (Per Kjeldsen)

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}