News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-13 12:48:05 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Audio: Chris Balas Talks MSU On The Huge Show

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Chris Balas talks Michigan vs. MSU and more on The Huge Show with Bill Simonson.

Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60

RELATED: Patterson, Others Discuss What the MSU Rivalry Means to Them

RELATED: Dantonio Talks Michigan, Harbaugh

Michigan State's Mark Dantonio and the Spartans are 4-5 this season.
Michigan State's Mark Dantonio and the Spartans are 4-5 this season. (Getty Images)

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}