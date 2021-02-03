 TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football Audio: Chris Balas Talks Signing Day, More
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-03 21:37:01 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Audio: Chris Balas Talks Signing Day, More

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Chris Balas talks Signing Day, the Rayshaun Benny flip, Michigan basketball and more.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh and his staff have the No. 9 recruiting class in the country
Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh and his staff have the No. 9 recruiting class in the country (AP Images)

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}