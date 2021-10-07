Audio: Chris Balas Talks U-M vs. Nebraska, U-M Hoops On The Huge Show

CLICK HERE for Thursday Chat

Chris Balas talks Michigan vs. Nebraska, Juwan Howard's basketball team on Big Ten Media Day and more on The Huge Show with Bill Simonson.

Embed content not available

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @JB_ Wolverine, @Clayton Sayfie, @anthonytbroome and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook