 Michigan Wolverines Football Audio: Chris Balas talks U-M vs. Ohio State On The Huge Show
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-09 09:20:53 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Audio: Chris Balas Talks U-M vs. OSU On The Huge Show

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Chris Balas joins The Huge Show's Bill Simonson to talk Michigan - Ohio State cancellation, more.

RELATED: U-M's Game at Ohio State Canceled

RELATED: ITF Extra — The Latest on Harbaugh's Potential Decision

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Michigan Wolverines Football head coach Jim Harbaugh and his team could be done for the season.
Michigan Wolverines Football head coach Jim Harbaugh and his team could be done for the season. (USA Today Sports Images)

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}