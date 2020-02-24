News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-24 16:10:14 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football/Basketball Audio: Chris Balas on The Huge Show

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Chris Balas joins Bill Simonson for 20 minutes of Michigan football and basketball talk.

Michigan Wolverines basketball junior shooting guard Eli Brooks missed half of U-M"s game at Purdue after taking a shot to the face.
Michigan Wolverines basketball junior shooting guard Eli Brooks missed half of U-M"s game at Purdue after taking a shot to the face. (USA Today Sports Images)

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}