Michigan Wolverines Football/Basketball Podcast: Crawford And Borton
Lansing media personality Tom Crawford delivers some strong takes about Michigan-Ohio State, and weighs in on basketball as well.
Crawford joined senior editor John Borton to discuss the cavernous gap between the Wolverines and Buckeyes the past two years, what it means for the future, how Michigan players will react regarding the bowl game, etc. The two also talk about the hot start of Juwan Howard's U-M basketball squad, which lost its first game at Louisville last night.
Here's what Crawford had to say…
