Podcast: Maize And Blue Breakdown (Dec. 12)

Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox
Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox talk Michigan Wolverines basketball following the win over Iowa and the loss at Illinois. Then, they give early impressions of the matchup with Alabama in the Citrus Bowl.

RELATED: U-M's Turnover Problem Is ... Fixed?

RELATED: Wolverines Need To Find Road Toughness

Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard suffered his first Big Ten loss on Wednesday. (AP Images)

