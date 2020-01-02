Podcast: Maize And Blue Breakdown (Jan. 2)
Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox recap Michigan Wolverines football's loss to Alabama in the Citrus Bowl (0:00 - 15:30) before previewing Michigan basketball's matchup with Michigan State on Sunday (15:30 - 30:00). They finish by answering mailbag questions from subscribers at TheWolverine.com (30:00 - end).
