Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox recap Michigan Wolverines football's loss to Alabama in the Citrus Bowl (0:00 - 15:30) before previewing Michigan basketball's matchup with Michigan State on Sunday (15:30 - 30:00). They finish by answering mailbag questions from subscribers at TheWolverine.com (30:00 - end).

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook