Podcast: Maize And Blue Breakdown (Jan. 2)

Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox
Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox recap Michigan Wolverines football's loss to Alabama in the Citrus Bowl (0:00 - 15:30) before previewing Michigan basketball's matchup with Michigan State on Sunday (15:30 - 30:00). They finish by answering mailbag questions from subscribers at TheWolverine.com (30:00 - end).

Michigan Wolverines basketball's Zavier Simpson will take on MSU Sunday; Michigan Wolverines football's Jim Harbaugh is coming off a loss to Alabama.
Michigan Wolverines basketball's Zavier Simpson will take on MSU Sunday; Michigan Wolverines football's Jim Harbaugh is coming off a loss to Alabama. (USA Today Sports Images)

