Michigan wrapped up the early spring visit period in a big way by bringing in 20 official visitors from June 21-23. Things obviously went very well as evidenced by U-M procuring nine commitments since Sunday. Four-star linebacker William Mohan, three-star defensive end Aaron Lewis, three-star offensive tackle Reece Atteberry, four-star safety Jordan Morant, three-star athlete Eamonn Dennis, four-star all-purpose back/wide receiver AJ Henning, four-star running back Blake Corum, four-star offensive tackle Jeff Persi and four-star linebacker Kalel Mullings all pledged to the Wolverines after successful official visits.

All in all, the weekend quite literally could not have gone better for those nine guys.A group of four commits were also in attendance for their official visits. Three-star tight end Matt Hibner, three-star offensive tackle Micah Mazzccua, four-star outside linebacker Osman Savage and four-star offensive tackle Zak Zinter helped the others realize that Ann Arbor was the place for them. Two of the visiting prospects have since committed elsewhere.

Three-star athlete/running back DJ Jones committed to North Carolina, while three-star wide receiver Jay Brunelle pledged to Notre Dame. After U-M procured commitments from Corum and Dennis as a potential duo in the backfield and Henning who could play various receiver spots, it’s not surprising that Jones and Brunelle picked the Tarheels and Irish respectively.

That leaves five official visitors who reportedly had a really good time in Ann Arbor but remain on the market. Littleton (Colo.) Columbine four-star offensive tackle Andrew Gentry is a big-time talent at 6-8, 305 pounds and he’s still very high on the Wolverines after his official.

After heading back to Colorado, Gentry revealed that he’ll be considering Michigan along with three other schools moving forward. The massive offensive tackle is going to take a Mormon mission before enrolling in college so it would be a while before he’s playing at the next level regardless of where he chooses.

It doesn’t feel like U-M is pacing the pack but they’re still in the mix.Olney (Md.) Good Counsel three-star strongside defensive end Kris Jenkins Jr. has only had his Michigan offer in hand for a couple of weeks so his official visit last weekend obviously indicates that he’s high on the Wolverines. His dad, former NFL standout Kris Jenkins, appeared pretty blown away by The Big House and everything Michigan can offer while checking things out with his son.

