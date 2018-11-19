Junior left guard Ben Bredeson didn’t grow up around the Michigan – Ohio State rivalry.

The Wisconsin native needed to read books about the Wolverines to get acclimated with the game, but has grown to love the rivalry with the Buckeyes.

“It’s a unique rivalry,” Bredeson said. “I think it’s the most special in all of sports. It’s something I really wasn’t a part of growing up. I didn’t follow Ohio State or Michigan that much. But to be a part of it in college, it’s something very special.”

Bredeson really figured out what the rivalry meant his freshman year when Michigan faced the Buckeyes in Columbus. When he was warming up, he heard the boos raining down from the Ohio State fans.

Now, he has deep feelings for Ohio State.

“I love this rivalry,” Bredeson said. “I absolutely despise that school.”

Bredeson has vivid memories of the ride to the stadium.

“There’s Ohio State fans all over the place,” Bredeson said. “Everybody is all ready for the game. It’s a great memory. It’s definitely a memory I’ll always have my first time going down there. Everybody hates you there. You’re flipped off by just about everybody on your way in and it just gets you ready for when you’re in the stadium.”

In Bredeson’s first game in Columbus, Ohio State won in a close contest. He hopes that doesn’t happen again.

“It just comes with finishing games,” Bredeson said. “It’s something especially on the o-line that we’ve been focusing on this year is finishing games off. We don’t need to make it dramatic at the end.”

First-year offensive line coach Ed Warinner has helped the offensive line be able to finish games. Warinner came in and noticed that the offensive line lacked confidence. His approach was to go back to the basics to help the offensive line get its mojo back.

“Really he just forced us to be good,” Bredeson said. “He just simplified everything. Started from the beginning breaking everything down going back to square one has helped us out a lot.”

The team and the offensive line was formed through the crucible of the disappointments of last year.

“We spend a lot of time together obviously that helps a lot,” Bredeson said. “But really I think it comes down to last year being a weak point of the team and being at the absolute low. Nobody besides this team believed in us. We just took that one step further.”

The next step is beating the Buckeyes.

Bredeson knows that while Ohio State struggled with Maryland this weekend, but knows this game will be different. He said that the team knows that they are come out ready to play.

The victory would mean a lot for the Wolverines.

“It would be a great step forward for us,” Bredeson said. “We work hard for this game all year. Everybody knows what it’s probably going to mean, what it’s probably going to come down to.”