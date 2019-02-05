Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh announced this evening that Ben McDaniels would become U-M's quarterbacks coach, after serving as an offensive analyst in 2018 and the team's wide receivers coach in the Peach Bowl loss to Florida.

This comes just hours after it was announced that offensive coach Pep Hamilton would be departing the staff after a two-year stint.

“Ben has been an excellent addition to our football staff and we look forward to his elevated role as our quarterbacks coach this year,” Harbaugh said. "Ben is a talented, experienced coach who brings great knowledge and enthusiasm to our offensive coaching staff and the quarterback room.

"Michigan football appreciates the contributions that Ben and his wife, Kyle, as well as their children, Kinley and Brooks, have made and will continue to make as members of our University family.”

Prior to arriving in Ann Arbor, McDaniels spent two years with the Chicago Bears as an offensive assistant under head coach John Fox.

Before his stint in the pros, the Canton, Ohio, native served on the Rutgers staff for two years — as the club's wide receivers coach in 2014 and their offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach in 2015.

From 2012-13, McDaniels — as an offensive assistant — helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers set franchise records for passing yards, total yards and points scored, while also helping lead the Denver Broncos to the NFL's seventh-ranked passing offense in 2010 as their quarterbacks coach.

Prior to his tenure in Denver, the 38-year old served as an assistant at multiple high schools — Jackson High School (in Ohio) in 2008, Canton McKinley High (his alma mater) from 2006-07, and Warren G. Harding High in 2003.

McDaniels is a 2003 graduate of Kent State University.