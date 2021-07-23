Michigan Wolverines Football Boasting Impressive Season Ticket Sales
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh acknowledged during Big Ten Media Day that Ohio State was the team conference squads — including his — were chasing, noting it was up to them to ‘knock them off their perch.’
But OSU is looking up to the Wolverines in one area, and it’s significant.
Michigan had sold 85,154 season tickets as of the morning of July 23, Associate Athletic Director and program spokesman David Ablauf confirmed. That included 18,289 student tickets to 66,865 for the general population. Per the Columbus Dispatch, Ohio State had only sold 42,373 season tickets to donors, faculty members and the general public by its July 1 renewal deadline.
Non-student season tickets at OSU have declined each year since 2017, when Ohio State sold 53,926 seats. It fell to 53,151 in 2018, 50,868 in 2019 and 44,320 in 2020.
RELATED
Mazi Smith Shining on Improving Defensive Line
MEDIA DAY: Zak Zinter A Possibility At Center, DJ Turner Battling To Start
Michigan's numbers, meanwhile, continue to rise.
“Some additional student ticket orders are expected to come in from freshmen, too,” Ablauf told TheWolverine.com. “The numbers represent a small decline from last year and the previous year, but that’s understandable given the pandemic … and the good news is we’re continuing to sell tickets every day. The fan interest has been there.”
The athletic department has also had success selling its family ticket packs. Between those, individual sales and season tickets, both the Indiana (Nov. 6) and Ohio State (Nov. 27) games have sold out. Only about 5,000 seats remain for each of the remaining five home games, Ablauf confirmed.
“The players and coaches are excited,” he said. “Assuming everyone stays healthy, it will be great to be back in front of a loud, fully packed Michigan Stadium this fall.”
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook