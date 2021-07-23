Michigan Wolverines Football Boasting Impressive Season Ticket Sales

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh acknowledged during Big Ten Media Day that Ohio State was the team conference squads — including his — were chasing, noting it was up to them to ‘knock them off their perch.’

But OSU is looking up to the Wolverines in one area, and it’s significant.

Michigan had sold 85,154 season tickets as of the morning of July 23, Associate Athletic Director and program spokesman David Ablauf confirmed. That included 18,289 student tickets to 66,865 for the general population. Per the Columbus Dispatch, Ohio State had only sold 42,373 season tickets to donors, faculty members and the general public by its July 1 renewal deadline.

Non-student season tickets at OSU have declined each year since 2017, when Ohio State sold 53,926 seats. It fell to 53,151 in 2018, 50,868 in 2019 and 44,320 in 2020.

