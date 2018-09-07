We break down every phase of this weekend's game, and give an in depth explanation of what you can expect to see in each area.

Michigan will be looking for its first victory of the year tomorrow when it hosts a WMU team that lit up the stat sheet in its 55-42 loss to Syracuse last week.

Michigan's rushing attack may have been the most disappointing aspect of the entire contest last Saturday at Notre Dame.

The Wolverines ran for just 58 yards on 33 attempts (1.8 per carry), and weren't able to get anything going consistently on the ground all night long.

In fact, the 1.8 yard per carry mark currently ranks as the eighth-worst in all of college football, or 120th (there are 130 FBS teams, but three have not played a game yet).

Senior Karan Higdon led the way with 72 yards, but junior Chris Evans was nonexistent, carrying twice for a career-low one yard.

"Michigan did not run the football with any kind of consistency," longtime Michigan assistant coach Jerry Hanlon said on John Borton's Thursday podcast. "The offensive struggles have carried over from last year. They need to improve technique-wise and become a more aggressive unit."

While both Higdon and Evans certainly deserve blame, the offensive line deserves the majority of it.

Redshirt junior Jon Runyan struggled mightily in his first career start at left tackle, while fifth-year senior Juwann Bushell-Beatty wasn't much better on the right side.

The interior wasn't exactly outstanding either.

The unit as a whole allowed three sacks and seven tackles for loss, resulting in junior quarterback Shea Patterson having to run for his life throughout the game.

"Watching the film again, there are even more concerning things I did not notice the first time through," former All-Big Ten Michigan offensive lineman Doug Skene said on Chris Balas' Wednesday podcast.

"There is bad technique, bad positioning and some questionable play-calling strategies versus what the fronts were, along with where the ball was positioned on the field. I am going to throw some shade at this offensive coaching staff — you have to put these kids in a position to succeed.

"Michigan had success with the running backs in power sets with a tight end, fullback and the guard pulling around, so the offensive line appears to be better at doing that sort of thing than what they were being asked to do."



Fortunately for the Wolverines, though, Western Michigan's rush defense was atrocious in its loss to Syracuse last week.



They allowed the Orange to run for a whopping 334 yards on the ground, which currently makes them the second-worst rush defense in all of college football.

Of those 334, 200 alone came from senior quarterback Eric Dungey, who averaged 13.3 yards per carry.

Senior Eric Assoua and redshirt junior Antonio Balabani will start at defensive end for the Broncos, while redshirt junior Wesley French and sophomore Ralph Holley will make up the tackle spots.

Statistically, Balabani is the best of the bunch, having racked up 7.5 tackles for loss and four sacks last season.

The linebacking crew will be comprised of redshirt junior Alex Grace, junior Drake Spears and redshirt freshman Corvin Moment.

If the Wolverines are going to establish their running game and assert themselves on the offensive line, this would be the week to do so.

Advantage: Michigan