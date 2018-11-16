We break down every area of Michigan's battle with Indiana this weekend, and reveal which team has the upper hand in every category.

Senior running back Karan Higdon eclipsed the 1,000-yard plateau when he rushed for 42 yards last week against Rutgers, becoming the first Wolverine running back to do so since Fitzgerald Toussaint ran for 1,041 in 2011.

On a bit of a negative note, though, Higdon's streak of 100-yard yard efforts came to an end — he had compiled seven straight prior to last week, and only needed one more to tie Mike Hart's school record set in 2007.

Regardless, U-M's rushing attack now ranks 31st nationally, and is compiling 215.4 yards per game.

It has rushed for at least 171 yards in every contest since the Notre Dame affair, and has gone over 258 yards four times in that span.

"I work with three offensive linemen on game days, and Jon Jansen told me some things in the spring about [first-year offensive line coach] Ed Warinner's influence, and how effective he is at what he's doing," radio host Doug Karsch said on John Borton's Tuesday podcast. "I don't think we'll notice it in South Bend, he told me, but we'll see it by Columbus.

"Things really started to kick in throughout October, and they're getting their best offensive line play in a decade."

Former U-M All-Big Ten offensive lineman Doug Skene has also been impressed with how far they've come.

"They're playing with an emotional level we haven't seen in a while," he said on Chris Balas' Wednesday podcast. "Throw in some irritation and some angry football players, and you get the results we're seeing. I'd expect this thing to get even better."

Indiana's rush defense, meanwhile, has been downright dreadful this season. It is allowing 181.1 yards per game, which is 85th in the country.

Head coach Tom Allen will rotate as many as 11 guys in and out of the defensive line — fifth-year seniors Mike Barwick, Ja'merez Bowen, Nile Sykes and Kayton Samuels, senior Jacob Robinson, redshirt juniors Gavin Everett and Brandon Wilson, junior Allen Stallings, redshirt sophomore Jerome Johnson, redshirt freshman Alfred Bryant and freshman James Head.

At linebacker, fifth-year senior Dameon Willis and redshirt junior Raekwon Jones are the primary two players who see the most time, but the latter's health is questionable after he missed last week's game against Maryland with injury.

Sophomore T.D. Roof, redshirt freshman Thomas Allen and freshman Micah McFadden filled in in his absence.

The Hoosiers' run defense put on its worst performance of the season last week, allowing the Terrapins to run for 353 yards and average six yards a carry.

In a game that will likely feature a rain/snow mix, Michigan will likely keep the ball on the ground throughout and feature a heavy dose of Higdon and juniors Chris Evans and Tru Wilson.

We could see big numbers tomorrow from the Wolverine ground game.

Advantage: Michigan