The No. 187 overall pick caught 103 passes for 1,327 yards and 14 touchdown catches in his Michigan career, also scoring twice on punt returns.

Michigan Wolverines football wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones' long wait is over. The honorable mention All-Big Ten selection dropped to the sixth round of the NFL Draft but finally went to the Cleveland Browns Saturday.

Peoples-Jones, a former-five star prospect out of Detroit, never registered a 100-yard game at Michigan. He caught eight passes in a game only once and was limited by injuries at times, averaging 12.9 yards per catch this year.

"DPJ," as he was called, was the 27th receiver taken in a deep draft for wideouts despite showing well at the NFL Combine. He measured 6-2, 212-pounds and ran the 40 in 4.48 seconds, also posted a vertical jump of 44 1/2 inches.

"He’s got that catch radius that you want. He’s got big hands," ESPN's Mel Kiper said in March. "He just has to show a little bit more of a ‘want to.' He’s got first-round talent, but he didn’t play like a first-rounder.”

ESPN's Louis Riddick echoed those remarks after the selection.

"I hope Donovan Peoples-Jones is able to take his career to another level in Cleveland, as opposed to what he did at Michigan," he said. "He has tremendous size, 6-1.5, 212 pounds, ran 4.48, has a 44.5-inch vertical jump, but he was plagued by poor quarterback play at Michigan this year, very inconsistent quarterback play. He was a guy who really had tremendous athletic ability, as far as being able to take the ball out of the air, adjust to the badly thrown balls, he runs some really nice speed cut routes — the deep overs, the slot fades, where he’s making contested catches. He can really contort his body and make some circus-type catches. He has return ability.

"I just really think all his good football is ahead of him, because I think the offense at Michigan didn’t really feature him, the quarterback play wasn’t really good enough. All of it is ahead of him now. Hopefully he can get with the program here in Cleveland and they can really highlight his strengths, which is making some tough catches down the field."



