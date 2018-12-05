Michigan junior linebacker Devin Bush was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year last week, and now he's earned the same honor from the AP.

The first team All-Big Ten linebacker and a finalist for both the Butkus and Nagurski awards was also named the Big Ten's linebacker of the year after notching 80 tackles and five sacks, adding six pass breakups.

Most have projected Hill to go in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft, but he has yet to decide whether he'll forego his senior season. He's said he'll play in the Dec. 29 Peach Bowl, after which he'll likely make his decision.

Bush was one of eight first teamers according to the AP, joining offensive tackle Jon Runyan Jr., senior running back Karan Higdon, fifth-year senior defensive end Chase Winovich, junior cornerback Lavert Hill, junior safety Josh Metellus and junior punter Will Hart.

Bush and Hart were also named All-Americans by SI.com, Bush first team, Hart second.

"Bush is the only Wolverines defender on the first team, which doesn't adequately represent the dominance that coordinator Don Brown's unit displayed for most of the year as Michigan put itself in position for playoff consideration. Bush was everywhere on the field, showing up first or second on the team leaderboard in tackles, sacks, pass breakups and tackles for loss."



