Now that it appears to be complete, here are the numbers, stats and facts you need to know about the Maize and Blue's 2019 signing haul:

With that being said, the Wolverines are still bringing in a recruiting class that currently sits at No. 9 nationally (and may stay there, depending on what the teams around them do), and has seemingly addressed all of the team's most pressing needs.

The early December signing period has taken away a bit of the luster from the February one, resulting in what will likely be a quiet day on Michigan's front.

4 Signees who won the Gatorade Player of the Year award in their respective home states — Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington five-star safety Daxton Hill, Greenwich (Conn.) Brunswick four-star wide receiver Cornelius Johnson, Reno (Nev.) Damonte Ranch four-star quarterback Cade McNamara and Everett (Mass.) High three-star athlete Mike Sainristil. In addition, Hill, Johnson and McNamara were also listed as the top players in their respective states (Sainristil was No. 2 in Massachusetts).

4 Top-100 players in Michigan's class (Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian five-star defensive tackle Christopher Hinton, Hill, Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian four-star running back Zach Charbonnet and Loganville (Ga.) four-star offensive tackle Trente Jones), marking its most since it inked seven in 2017. The Wolverines didn't sign a single player in the top-100 last year.

10 Different states (not counting New Jersey for Blairstown (N.J.) Blair Academy three-star defensive end David Ojabo, who originally hails from Scotland) the Wolverines signed players from — California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, Ohio and Oklahoma. Ohio boasted the most with six, while Georgia checked in next with five. It should also be noted that the Wolverines had inked just six players from the state of Ohio over the past four classes.

10 Signees who participated in postseason all-star games — five in the Under Armor All-American Game, four in the U.S. Army All-American Game and one (Oakley (Calif.) Freedom four-star wide receiver Giles Jackson) in the Polynesian Bowl.

18 Months is how long Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas More three-star linebacker Charles Thomas was committed to Michigan before signing in December, making him the longest-tenured pledge in the entire class. He declared for the Wolverines on June 24, 2017.

24th Overall is where Hill is ranked, making him the second highest rated safety Michigan has ever signed in the Rivals era (since 2002). The highest was Prescott Burgess in 2003, who was rated No. 6 overall nationally. In addition, Charbonnet — at No. 60 — is the highest rated running back the Wolverines have inked since Derrick Green (No. 8) in 2013, while Jones (No. 90) is the highest rated offensive tackle U-M has hauled in since Kyle Kalis (No. 22) in 2012.

26 Total Players in Michigan's 2019 class, tying it for the 11th most in college football. The only schools who have more are Army (77), Navy (70), Air Force (42), Miami (Ohio) and Marshall (30), Ole Miss (29), Utah State, TCU and Clemson (28), and Southern Miss (27).

310 Pounds is how much Crystal Lake (Ill.) South four-star offensive tackle Trevor Keegan weighs, making him the heaviest player Michigan signed. To put that in perspective, the Wolverines are slated to have just six scholarship players on their entire 2019 roster who weigh more than 310 pounds.

2007 Was the last time the Maize and Blue finished with the Big Ten's top class, checking in at No. 12 overall nationally that year. As of Wednesday morning, U-M's class ranked No. 9 overall and tops in the conference, and was narrowly fending off Penn State at No. 11. Since the Rivals era began in 2002, Michigan has finished with the Big Ten's best class in 2003, 2004, 2005 and 2007.

