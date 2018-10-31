By The Numbers: How Michigan Has Fared Following Its Last 10 Bye Weeks
The question has often been raised whether an off week hurts or helps a team's chances in its ensuing game.
Logical cases can be made for both sides of the argument, while others would suggest the time off has no impact at all.
Fresh off a bye week themselves, we'll find out the effect it has on the Wolverines this Saturday against Penn State.
The Maize and Blue extended their winning streak to seven games when they last played on Oct. 20 at Michigan State, but whether or not their momentous stretch continues remains to be seen.
Since 2010, the contests immediately following a weekend off has produced mixed results for U-M, who has posted a 5-5 record in such affairs.
|Year
|Opponent (Date)
|Result
|
2017
|
Michigan State (Oct. 7)
|
L, 14-10
|
2016
|
Illinois (Oct. 22)
|
W, 41-8
|
2015
|
at Minnesota (Oct. 31)
|
W, 29-26
|
2014
|
Maryland (Nov. 22)
|
L, 23-16
|
2014
|
at Michigan State (Oct. 25)
|
L, 35-11
|
2013
|
at Michigan State (Nov. 2)
|
L, 29-6
|
2013
|
Minnesota (Oct. 5)
|
W, 42-13
|
2012
|
at Purdue (Oct. 6)
|
W, 44-13
|
2011
|
Purdue (Oct. 29)
|
W, 36-14
|
2010
|
at Penn State (Oct. 30)
|
L, 41-31
It should be noted that of the five losses on the graph above, three occurred with Brady Hoke at the helm and one when Rich Rodriguez was in charge.
Under current head man Jim Harbaugh, though, U-M has tallied a 2-1 mark after byes, with the two victories coming over Minnesota in 2015 and Illinois in 2016, and the lone loss coming at the hands of MSU last season.
The Maize and Blue appeared to be a bit rusty in their 14-10 loss to the Spartans last October — their 10 points were tied for a season-low, and their 300 yards of offense were the fewest they had mustered up until that point in the campaign.
A bye week in 2015 also saw the Wolverines come out flatter than usual in a Halloween affair at Minnesota.
Although it resulted in a 29-26 victory, Michigan allowed 461 yards to the Gophers (the third highest total the U-M defense surrendered that year) to a Minnesota offense that only averaged 358.9 yards per game, while the Wolverines' offense racked up just 296 yards of its own (averaged 395.9).
It took a goal line stand in the final seconds from the Maize and Blue to preserve the victory.
On the flip side, U-M has also played outstanding football at times following some of its recent bye weeks.
This was perhaps never more evident than on Oct. 6, 2012, when Michigan travelled to West Lafayette to take on a 3-1 Purdue squad.
In what was expected to be a tightly-contested battle, the Wolverines jumped out to a 28-10 halftime lead, and outgained the Boilermakers, 409-213 (Purdue's lowest output of the season), en route to a 44-13 annihilation.
Ironically, Michigan also played brilliantly after a week off against a respectable 4-3 Purdue team in 2011.
U-M blew the Boilermakers out, 36-14, and compiled its third highest offensive output of the season with 535 yards.
How Michigan responds from its time off against Penn State obviously remains to be seen, but one unarguable positive is the added healing time for the injured players.
Defensive coordinator Don Brown revealed on Wednesday that junior defensive end Rashan Gary is "very, very close to returning," while redshirt freshman wide receiver Tarik Black saw his first game action of the year in the Oct. 20 win over the Spartans.
Fifth-year senior right tackle Juwann Bushell-Beatty, meanwhile, left the victory over MSU with a lower body injury, and his status remains unknown.
By the Numbers: Penn State at Michigan
2nd & 3rd Is where Michigan senior running back Karan Higdon and Penn State junior running back Miles Sanders rank in the Big Ten in rushing yards per game, respectively. The former is averaging 118.7 yards per contest and the latter 104.2, while Wisconsin sophomore running back Jonathan Taylor leads the way with 144.3.
5 Is where Michigan checked in at in the first edition of the College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night, the highest of any Big Ten team. Penn State was placed at No. 14, meanwhile, while Ohio State was pegged at No. 10 and Iowa at No. 16.
6 Straight 100-yard efforts for Higdon, dating back to the Sept. 8 win over Western Michigan. He needs just two more consecutive 100-yard outings to tie Mike Hart's program record of eight straight set in 2007.
7 Of Michigan's eight opponents this season have been held to their lowest offensive total of the year, with the lone exception being SMU's 319 yards on Sept. 15.
7-3 Is Michigan's all-time record against Penn State inside The Big House. The Wolverines' only setbacks came in 1994, 1996 and 2009.
12-3 Touchdown-to-interception ratio for junior quarterback Shea Patterson, which is the second best mark in the league (behind Ohio State redshirt sophomore Dwayne Haskins' 30-5). Penn State fifth-year senior quarterback Trace McSorley's, meanwhile, is close behind at 12-4, but his 52.8 completion percentage is 11th in the league. This comes a year after he led the conference with a 66.5 connection mark.
48 Degrees for a projected high on Saturday in Ann Arbor, with partly sunny skies, a 10 percent chance of precipitation and little to no wind, which should make for a perfect early November afternoon.
49-10 Was the final score of Penn State's blowout loss during its last trip to Ann Arbor on Sept. 24, 2016, including a 28-0 halftime deficit. The Nittany Lions went 9-1 from that point on and won the Big Ten, while Michigan finished 6-3 and fell to Florida State in the Orange Bowl.
220 Yards per game Michigan's defense is allowing, which is 41.5 yards fewer than Miami (FL)'s — the nation's next best defense — mark of 261.5. The Wolverines' 3.7 yards per play yielded is also tops in the nation, and so is its 122.9 passing yards surrendered per contest.
---
