Michigan crushed Penn State, 49-10, during the Nittany Lions' last trip to Ann Arbor in 2016. AP Images

The question has often been raised whether an off week hurts or helps a team's chances in its ensuing game. Logical cases can be made for both sides of the argument, while others would suggest the time off has no impact at all. Fresh off a bye week themselves, we'll find out the effect it has on the Wolverines this Saturday against Penn State. The Maize and Blue extended their winning streak to seven games when they last played on Oct. 20 at Michigan State, but whether or not their momentous stretch continues remains to be seen. Since 2010, the contests immediately following a weekend off has produced mixed results for U-M, who has posted a 5-5 record in such affairs.

Michigan's Last 10 Games Coming off a bye Week Year Opponent (Date) Result 2017 Michigan State (Oct. 7) L, 14-10 2016 Illinois (Oct. 22) W, 41-8 2015 at Minnesota (Oct. 31) W, 29-26 2014 Maryland (Nov. 22) L, 23-16 2014 at Michigan State (Oct. 25) L, 35-11 2013 at Michigan State (Nov. 2) L, 29-6 2013 Minnesota (Oct. 5) W, 42-13 2012 at Purdue (Oct. 6) W, 44-13 2011 Purdue (Oct. 29) W, 36-14 2010 at Penn State (Oct. 30) L, 41-31

It should be noted that of the five losses on the graph above, three occurred with Brady Hoke at the helm and one when Rich Rodriguez was in charge. Under current head man Jim Harbaugh, though, U-M has tallied a 2-1 mark after byes, with the two victories coming over Minnesota in 2015 and Illinois in 2016, and the lone loss coming at the hands of MSU last season. The Maize and Blue appeared to be a bit rusty in their 14-10 loss to the Spartans last October — their 10 points were tied for a season-low, and their 300 yards of offense were the fewest they had mustered up until that point in the campaign. A bye week in 2015 also saw the Wolverines come out flatter than usual in a Halloween affair at Minnesota. Although it resulted in a 29-26 victory, Michigan allowed 461 yards to the Gophers (the third highest total the U-M defense surrendered that year) to a Minnesota offense that only averaged 358.9 yards per game, while the Wolverines' offense racked up just 296 yards of its own (averaged 395.9). It took a goal line stand in the final seconds from the Maize and Blue to preserve the victory. On the flip side, U-M has also played outstanding football at times following some of its recent bye weeks. This was perhaps never more evident than on Oct. 6, 2012, when Michigan travelled to West Lafayette to take on a 3-1 Purdue squad. In what was expected to be a tightly-contested battle, the Wolverines jumped out to a 28-10 halftime lead, and outgained the Boilermakers, 409-213 (Purdue's lowest output of the season), en route to a 44-13 annihilation. Ironically, Michigan also played brilliantly after a week off against a respectable 4-3 Purdue team in 2011. U-M blew the Boilermakers out, 36-14, and compiled its third highest offensive output of the season with 535 yards. How Michigan responds from its time off against Penn State obviously remains to be seen, but one unarguable positive is the added healing time for the injured players. Defensive coordinator Don Brown revealed on Wednesday that junior defensive end Rashan Gary is "very, very close to returning," while redshirt freshman wide receiver Tarik Black saw his first game action of the year in the Oct. 20 win over the Spartans. Fifth-year senior right tackle Juwann Bushell-Beatty, meanwhile, left the victory over MSU with a lower body injury, and his status remains unknown.

By the Numbers: Penn State at Michigan