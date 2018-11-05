When sophomore center Cesar Ruiz said before the season that the offensive line was going to be a strength of the team, it was hard to believe him.

In the years prior, Michigan struggled along the offensive line and had a hard time keeping the quarterback upright. Fast forward nine games late, Ruiz’s statement has come true.

In the last three games against Wisconsin, Michigan State and Penn State, the offensive line has been one of the best units on the team, wearing opponents down over the course of games.

“I just had so much confidence and I still do in our offensive line,” Ruiz said. “There’s nothing that will ever change my mind. When I said that, I meant it. And it’s happening.”

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has sung the praises of the offensive line and their improvement this season.

“Offensive line, they're playing consistent, they're playing well,” Harbaugh said. “Few missed assignments here and there, but for the most part, not many at all.”

Ruiz has been a big part of the improvement. With first-year offensive line coach Ed Warinner, Ruiz has grown into a leader at the center position.

"Cesar's personality is one that everyone enjoys to be around -- very popular with the players, very respectful to the coaches and the staff -- good down to earth, genuine good person,” Harbaugh said.

Two of Ruiz’s best pass blocking performances per PFF have come in two of the last four games.

“Coach Warinner has helped improve my game a lot,” Ruiz said. “He helped me fix little things that I didn’t would be such a detrimental issue if I didn’t fix them. He’s helped all of us.”

Warinner has helped Ruiz grow as a pass blocker. Ruiz said he wasn’t setting evenly and Warinner had him focus on improving that.

Ruiz said he’s forgotten the criticism of the offensive line.

He was confident heading into the season, but the confidence is growing.

“Just a natural feeling, I’ve got confidence in my offensive line,” Ruiz said. “Lot of things went into it. The way we worked hard in the winter, the way we worked hard in the summer, the coaching. Everything went into it. I was just so completely confident in the offensive line.”

With the offensive line playing like this, Michigan’s offense has found a new gear.

“Like I’ve been saying, we’re improving every week,” Ruiz said. “Every single week, we’re working on improving different things that we’re are already good at. Improving things that we need to work on. As a unit, we are really tight. The offensive line is really coming along. The sky is the limit.”