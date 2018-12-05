Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

He is the second Wolverine to accept an invitation to the annual event, with senior running back Karan Higdon acting upon his inquiry last week.

Fifth-year senior defensive end Chase Winovich has accepted an invitation to play in the Jan. 26, 2019, Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala.

LB @Chase_Winovich from @UMichFootball has officially accepted his invitation to the 70th Reese’s Senior Bowl! #SeniorBowl #CompeteAndConnect #NFLTraditionInMobile pic.twitter.com/4h5qNjzoOi

Winovich had an incredible season during his final year in the winged helmet, leading the team with 14.5 tackles for loss and checking in third with four sacks.

His 14.5 stops behind the line of scrimmage were the sixth most in the Big Ten, a year after he led the conference in the category with 18.5.

Winovich quickly became a fan favorite during his time in Ann Arbor, and was known for his outgoing personality and charismatic mindset.

He was also the player who coined the 'Revenge Tour' mantra this season, a campaign that involved Michigan exacting revenge on all the teams who defeated it last season.

The program took down Wisconsin, Michigan State and Penn State after falling to the three clubs last year, but was unable to defeat Ohio State.

U-M will play its final game of 2018 on Dec. 29 against Florida in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, seeking just the 10th 11th-win season in school history.

The Jan. 26 Senior Bowl will be aired on NFL Network.