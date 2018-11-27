Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

Despite its 62-39 loss to Ohio State over the weekend, Michigan only fell three spots from No. 4 to No. 7 in tonight's College Football Playoff rankings.

The Wolverines' Playoff hopes are likely over, but there is still a very good chance they can still make one of the major New Years Six Bowls.

As for the rest of the rankings, Georgia moved up to No. 4, while Oklahoma remained ahead of Ohio State at No. 5, with the Buckeyes checking in at No. 6.

"I thought they'd fall further after getting beat down like they did," ESPN analyst David Pollack said. "They had no answers, and it was one of the worst performances of the year."

Fellow analyst Kirk Herbstreit also had an interesting take on Michigan's positioning.

"If [UCF quarterback] McKenzie Milton were healthy, I think UCF [who is ranked No. 8] would be ahead of Michigan," he said.