In Michigan’s 42-7 victory over Penn State, the Wolverines averted disaster when redshirt sophomore kicker Quinn Nordin’s long kick was blocked.

The Nittany Lions returned the block for a touchdown, but the play was brought back due to a penalty. While that was good news for Michigan, special teams coordinator Chris Partridge was not happy with the lack of execution on that play.

“There’s a concern about that whole unit,” Partridge said. “It’s a frustrating unit. We dropped the snap and our left end decided not to block on the one last week. That’s a whole unit deal. Quinn starts it, he’s the head of it, but that is a concern for sure. That’s something we put in time a lot recently and a lot more this week. We have to get that thing right for the end here.”

Partridge knows it’s not just Nordin’s fault for what happened Saturday.

“It is unfair, but at the same time, he’s got to be better and take control of that thing,” Partridge said. “And there’s a bunch of different factors that go into that.”

On the blocked kick, Penn State didn’t do anything special, Michigan just didn’t execute and use technique, Partridge said.

Partridge’s concerns were assuaged by the day Nordin had in practice Tuesday.

“He had a heck of a day yesterday. The wind was howling and he went five for five in our live sessions. It was good. Confident. You go through peaks and valleys, but you have to keep pushing.”

The blocked kick wasn’t the only miscue by Michigan’s special teams against Penn State. The Wolverines had a long kickoff return that was called back due to a penalty.

“I don’t know how much you can fix with the kick return last week,” Partridge said. “If kicking someone’s butt is a penalty nowadays, then sure. He didn’t grab, he didn’t hold, he pancaked the guy and they called a flag.”

Partridge is happy with how his punt return unit is playing this season.

“We’re doing a fabulous job on punt return making the right decisions now,” Partridge said. “You see them using different techniques and not just going for kill shots. They’re not hitting people in the back. We have to keep that rolling.”

Freshman kicker Jake Moody is Nordin’s backup and Moody is doing a great job with the kickoffs.

“Moody is continuing to work and he does a great job on the kickoffs putting in where we need that ball to be,” Partridge said. “He’s continuing to work as a field goal kicker. He’ll have a great future there.”

Saturday’s game against Rutgers will be a homecoming for Partridge, who coached at New Jersey's Paramus Catholic High School for five seasons.

He’s one of a few Wolverines who hail from New Jersey including sophomore safety Brad Hawkins, junior defensive end Rashan Gary, junior defensive lineman Michael Dwumfour, sophomore center Cesar Ruiz, redshirt junior Jon Runyan, fifth-year senior right tackle Juwann Bushell-Beatty, redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Ron Johnson and freshman offensive lineman Kraig Correll.

“Those guys are excited for it. It’s awesome to kind of go back home and be able to play in front of your home crowd,” Partridge said. “I can only imagine how many tickets they’re going to need.”