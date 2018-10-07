Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-07 17:39:42 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Football: College GameDay Heading To Ann Arbor Next Week

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

K2xw0ny7g5qvd6bzu7kd
AP Images

ESPN's College GameDay announced today it will be in Ann Arbor next week for Michigan's showdown with No. 15 Wisconsin.

The Badgers will enter the contest at 4-1, with their lone loss coming at home to BYU two weeks ago.

Michigan, meanwhile, enters at 5-1, with its setback coming in the opening weekend at Notre Dame, where the popular ESPN show was also in attendance.

College GameDay has been present for 28 U-M contests all time, with the Wolverines holding a 14-14 record in those games.

No. 2 Georgia at No. 13 LSU was considered by many to be the hosting site next week, but ESPN apparently deemed the Wisconsin/U-M affair more meaningful.

Gbd7kksrkrzkaodykiyh

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}