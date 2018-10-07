You ready, Ann Arbor? Next up, we're coming to your city for Wisconsin vs. Michigan! pic.twitter.com/7WP8Go7Eu3

ESPN's College GameDay announced today it will be in Ann Arbor next week for Michigan's showdown with No. 15 Wisconsin.

The Badgers will enter the contest at 4-1, with their lone loss coming at home to BYU two weeks ago.

Michigan, meanwhile, enters at 5-1, with its setback coming in the opening weekend at Notre Dame, where the popular ESPN show was also in attendance.

College GameDay has been present for 28 U-M contests all time, with the Wolverines holding a 14-14 record in those games.

No. 2 Georgia at No. 13 LSU was considered by many to be the hosting site next week, but ESPN apparently deemed the Wisconsin/U-M affair more meaningful.