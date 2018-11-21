Nolan Rumler and Akron Hoban are ranked in the top 25 nationally, and the undefeated squad is currently marching through the Ohio state playoffs. Rivals.com

High school football is in full playoff mode and some Michigan commits are still marching toward a state title. Here's a look at how the future Wolverines did on the gridiron:



Quarterback

Last Game: McNamara and Damonte Ranch fell to Bishop Manogue 49-48 in overtime in the third round of the 4A Northern Region Nevada state playoffs. He went 22-of-38 passing (57.9 percent) for 351 yards, one touchdown and an interception. He also had a short rushing touchdown in the loss. Note: McNamara now holds the Nevada state record for career touchdown passes with 146. Season Totals: McNamara finished the year 167-of-270 passing (61.9 percent) for 2,746 yards and 35 touchdowns against six interceptions. He also rushed for three touchdowns. Team Record: 12-1. Damonte Ranch is ranked No. 3 in Nevada by MaxPreps.com. Their season is now over.

Running Back

Last Game: Baldwin and Broad Run defeated Tuscarora 28-14 in the Group 5A Virginia state playoffs last week. Baldwin carried the ball 26 times for 58 yards in the win. Season Stats: On the year, Baldwin has rushed 148 times for 861 yards (5.8 yards per carry) and scored eight touchdowns. Team Record: 11-1. Broad Run is the No. 8 team in Virginia according to MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Charbonnet and Oaks Christian fell to St. John Bosco 56-10 last week in the third round of the CIF Division I Southern Section California state playoffs. Charbonnet carried the ball 16 times for 91 yards and a touchdown in the loss. He also had an interception on defense . Season Totals: Charbonnet played in 11 of Oaks Christian's 13 games and finished with 1,795 yards and 17 touchdowns on just 215 totes, averaging more than 160 rushing yards per game and 8.3 yards per attempt. He also had three interceptions, two passes defended and a forced fumble on defense. Team Record: 12-1. Oaks Christian was the No.10 team in the country according to MaxPreps.com. Their season is now over.

Last Game: Gray and Lausanne Collegiate fell to Christ Presbyterian Academy 21-14 in the third round of the Division II Class AA Tennessee state playoffs. Gray carried the ball 31 times for 136 yards and a touchdown in the loss. Notes: The longest win streak in history by a Shelby County school is over at 38 in a row. Season Totals: Gray rushed 241 times for 2,499 yards (10.4 yards per carry) and 40 scores. He has also brought in four passes for 50 yards and a touchdown. Team Record: 11-1. Lausanne Collegiate School is the No. 15 team in Tennessee per MaxPreps. Their season is now over.

Last Game: Jackson and Freedom were off last week due to the wildfires in California. Season Totals: Jackson has 37 carries for 147 yards and three touchdowns, plus 57 catches for 1,088 yards and 11 scores. Additionally, he had a 65-yard punt return touchdown, 100 interception return yards and two more scores on two picks for a team-high 17 touchdowns on the season. Team Record: 7-3. Freedom is the No. 97 school in California per MaxPreps.

Wide Receiver

Season Totals: Through eight games, Branham was 61-of-118 passing (51.7 percent) for 968 yards with 12 touchdowns against four interceptions. He carried the ball 58 times for 272 yards (4.2 yards per carry) and another four scores, and also had two receptions for 44 yards and two touchdowns. Team Record: Northland finished 8-2.

Last Game: Kent and St. Edward defeated Mentor 24-14 last week in the third round of the Division I Ohio state playoffs. Stats were not available. Season Totals: Kent has 42 receptions for 685 yards (16.3 yards per catch) and nine touchdowns, plus two kickoff return touchdowns. Team Record: 9-4. St. Edward is ranked No. 2 in the state and No. 18 nationally by MaxPreps.

Tight End

Season Totals: All finished the year with 30 receptions for 465 yards (15.5 yards per catch) and four touchdowns. Team Record: Fairfield finished 7-4.

Season Totals: Patterson finished the year with 37 receptions for 465 yards (13.6 yards per catch) and four touchdowns.

Team Record: 2-7-1. San Antonio Christian's season is now over.

Offensive Line

Team Record: Paw Paw finished 8-2.

Team Record: Moeller finished 6-5.

Last Game: Jones and Grayson rolled to a 37-17 win over Norcross last week in the second round of the 7A Georgia state playoffs. Team Record: 9-2. Grayson is now the No. 4 team in the state and the No. 73 squad in the country, according to MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Hoban continues to roll, defeating Maple Heights 52-6 in Region 5 of the Ohio Division II state playoffs last week. Team Record: 13-0. Hoban is the No. 3 team in the state of Ohio and the No. 24 squad in the country, according to MaxPreps.com. USA Today lists Hoban No. 12 in the nation.

Last Game: New Canaan was off last week. Team Record: 7-2. New Canaan is ranked No. 9 in the state by MaxPreps.

Defensive Line

Last Game: Greater Atlanta Christian fell to Westminster 44-34 last week in the second round of the 3A Georgia state playoffs. Stats were not available. Season Totals: Through 11 games, Hinton had tallied 50 stops (26 solo) with 6.5 sacks and an additional three tackles for loss. Team Record: 9-3. MaxPreps lists Greater Atlanta Christian as the No. 64 team in the state. Their season is now over.

Last Game: Morris and American Heritage defeated Benjamin 23-19 last week in the 3A Florida state playoffs. Stats were not available. Season Totals: Morris has recorded 83 tackles, including 23 for loss and four sacks. He's also caused two fumbles, recovered two fumbles and blocked a punt, which he returned for a touchdown. Team Record: 9-3.

Season Totals: Newburg missed some time earlier this year with an injured foot/ankle, but he has recorded 25 tackles, including five for loss and a sack, during limited action.

Team Record: 10-2. Northmont's season is now over.

Season Totals: During the first seven games of the season, Ojabo notched 33 tackles, 8.5 sacks and eight more tackles for loss, and also recovered a fumble that he returned 40 yards for a score. Team Record: Blair Academy finished the season at 5-3.

Season Totals: On the year, Smith posted 73 tackles, including 11 tackles for loss with two sacks, and recorded two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and 24 quarterback pressures. He's also carried the ball three times for three yards and a touchdown. Team Record: East Kentwood finished 9-2.

Last Game: Belleville fell 28-16 to Chippewa Valley last week in the fourth round of the Division I Michigan state playoffs. Woods recorded two tackles including one for loss in defeat. Season Totals: Woods had 61 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, five sacks and two pass breakups on the year. He also added two catches for 80 yards and a score, and a rushing touchdown on the season. Team Record: 11-1. Belleville is considered the No. 5 team in the state of Michigan by MaxPreps.com. Their season is now over.

Linebacker

Last Game: Thomas and St. Thomas More were off last week. Season Totals: Through the first five games, Thomas had 44 tackles, including 15 for loss and a sack. Team Record: 5-3.

Season Totals: On the year, Wheeler finished with 152 tackles, including 11 for loss and two sacks. He also forced a fumble and recovered four others.

Team Record: 9-3. West Bloomfield's season is now over.

Cornerback

Last Game: Dacula defeated Allatoona 28-21 last week in the second round of the 6A Georgia state playoffs. Stats were not available. Team Record: 10-2. Dacula is considered the No. 43 team in the state of Georgia by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Belleville fell 28-16 to Chippewa Valley last week in the fourth round of the Division I Michigan state playoffs. Seldon recorded a tackle in the loss. Season Totals: Seldon recorded 22 tackles, including one for loss, and added four interceptions and seven pass breakups during the season. Team Record: 11-1. Belleville is considered the No. 5 team in the state of Michigan by MaxPreps.com. Their season is now over.

Season Totals: Turner recorded 17 tackles, including three for loss, and contributed three pass breakups, a caused fumble, a fumble recovery that he returned for a score and an interception returned for a touchdown. Team Record: 7-1. IMG Academy is considered the No. 1 team in Florida and the No. 4 squad in the country by MaxPreps.com. USA Today views IMG Academy as the No. 4 team in the nation. IMG's season is now over.

Safety

Last Game: Hill and Booker T. fell 38-28 to Stillwater last week in the second round of the Class 6A-II Oklahoma state playoffs. Stats were not available. Season Totals: On the year, Hill has recorded 95 tackles (67 solo, 28 assists), including 10 for loss and a sack. He has also forced two fumbles, recovered a fumble, picked off a pass that he returned for a touchdown and broken up five passes. Team Record: 8-4. Booker T. Washington is considered the No. 10 team in the state of Oklahoma by MaxPreps.com. Their season is now over.

Last Game: St. John's College High lost to Gonzaga 24-14 last week. Stats were not available. Team Record: 9-1. St. John's College High is considered the No. 2 team in Maryland and the No. 15 squad in the country by MaxPreps.com. USA Today lists St. John's as the No. 22 team in the nation. St. John's College High's season is now over.

Season Totals: On the year, Velazquez made 76 tackles, including 20 for loss and two sacks, and forced six fumbles. He also ran the ball 160 times for 917 yards (5.7 yards per carry) and 13 scores, and had 14 receptions for 103 yards. Team Record: St. Francis DeSales finished the year at 5-5.

Athlete

Season Totals: Through seven games, Johnson was 57-of-110 passing (51.8 percent) for 881 yards and six touchdowns. He also rushed 73 times for 425 yards (5.8 yards per carry) and five more scores, with five receptions for 102 yards and an additional touchdown. Team Record: 4-7. Martin County's season is now over.

Last Game: Pesek-Hickson and Blue Valley North picked up a 51-49 win over Olathe North last week in the fourth round of the Class 6A Kansas state playoffs. Pesek-Hicks had 71 yards rushing and a touchdown in the victory. He also had six catches for 81 yards and another score through the air. Season Totals: On the year, Pesek-Hickson has carried the ball 109 times for 885 yards (8.1 yards per carry) and eight touchdowns. He also has 50 catches for another 806 yards and an additional 14 scores. He also has an interception on defense. Team Record: 12-0. Blue Valley North is considered the No. 9 team in the state of Kansas by MaxPreps.com. They will play for a state championship this Saturday.