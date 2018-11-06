Michigan commit Eric Gray continues to put up huge numbers. Russell Johnson

High school football is in full playoff mode and some Michigan commits are still marching toward a state title. Here's a look at how the future Wolverines did on the gridiron:

Quarterback

Last Game: McNamara helped Damonte Ranch pick up a 52-6 win over Reed in the first round of the NIAA 4A Northern Region Nevada state playoffs. He went 15-of-22 passing (68.2 percent) for 289 yards and six touchdowns. He also carried the ball three times for 25 yards. Note: McNamara now holds the Nevada state record for career touchdown passes with 145. Season Totals: McNamara is 129-of-208 passing (62.0 percent) for 2,210 yards and 34 touchdowns against five interceptions. He also has rushed for two touchdowns. Team Record: 11-0. Damonte Ranch is ranked No. 1 in Nevada and No. 219 nationally by MaxPreps.com.

Cade McNamara warming up as Damonte Ranch hosts Reed to open the 4A playoffs. Last year on this field, McNamara & the Mustangs’ season ended at the hands of the Raiders in a tight semifinal game. pic.twitter.com/lS1I17egtW — Mike Stefansson (@MikeStefansson) November 3, 2018

Running Back

Last Game: Charbonnet and Oaks Christian defeated Chaminade 22-7 last week in the CIF Division I Southern Section California state playoffs. Charbonnet carried the ball 23 times for 143 yards in the win. He also had four catches for 18 yards. Season Totals: Charbonnet has played in nine of Oaks Christian's 11 games and has 1,483 yards and 15 touchdowns on just 170 totes, averaging more than 164 rushing yards per game and 8.7 yards per attempt. He also has 14 tackles, two interceptions, two passes defended and a forced fumble on defense. Team Record: 11-0. Oaks Christian is the No. 22 team in the country according to MaxPreps.com and No. 14 according to USA Today.

Last Game: Gray and Lausanne Collegiate beat Goodpasture Christian 62-28 in the first round of the Division II Class AA Tennessee state playoffs . Gray carried the ball 15 times for 201 yards and four touchdowns in the win. Notes: Lausanne has the longest win streak in history by a Shelby County school at 37 in a row. Season Totals: Gray has carried the ball 174 times for 2,114 yards (12.1 yards per carry) and 37 scores. He has also brought in four passes for 50 yards and a touchdown. Team Record: 10-0. Lausanne Collegiate School is the No. 12 team in Tennessee per MaxPreps.

Lausanne Collegiate School running back Eric Gray received a standing ovation during Friday night's football game against Goodpasture Christian School. The football player took home the title of scoring the most touchdowns in his high school career.https://t.co/EBQMwxjyfz — Local 24 News (@LocalMemphis) November 3, 2018

Last Game: Jackson and Freedom were off last week. Season Totals: Jackson has 37 carries for 147 yards and three touchdowns. He also has 57 catches for 1,088 yards and 11 scores. Additionally, he had a 65-yard punt return touchdown, plus 100 interception return yards and two more scores on two picks for a team-high 17 touchdowns on the season. Team Record: 7-3. Freedom is the No. 85 school in California per MaxPreps.

Wide Receiver

Season Totals: Through eight games, Branham was 61-of-118 passing (51.7 percent) for 968 yards with 12 touchdowns against four interceptions. He had carried the ball 58 times for 272 yards (4.2 yards per carry) and another four scores, and also had two receptions for 44 yards and two touchdowns.

Team Record: Northland finished 8-2.

Last Game: Kent and St. Edward defeated St. Ignatius, 21-19 last week in the first round of the Division I Ohio state playoffs. Kent had two catches for 41 yards in the win and also returned two kicks for a total of 77 yards and helped with field position in a tight game. Season Totals: Kent has 39 receptions for 599 yards (15.4 yards per catch) and eight touchdowns, plus two kickoff return touchdowns. Team Record: 7-3. St. Edward is ranked No. 6 in the state and No. 53 nationally by MaxPreps, and No. 2 in Cleveland by Cleveland.com.

Tight End

Last Game: All and his squad fell to Ohio power Milford 39-35 in the Division I Ohio state playoffs. All had three catches for 28 yards in the loss but did make a huge play on a fake punt for a touchdown. Season Totals: All finished the year with 30 receptions for 465 yards (15.5 yards per catch) and four touchdowns. Team Record: 7-4. Fairfield's season is now over.

Last Game: The younger brother of U-M quarterback Shea Patterson and his squad beat John Paul II 66-48 last week. Patterson had seven catches for 57 yards and a score in the win. Season Totals: Patterson has 37 receptions for 465 yards (13.6 yards per catch) and four touchdowns. Team Record: 2-6-1.

Offensive Line

Last Game: Paw Paw fell to Edwardsburg, 49-10 last Friday in the second round of the Division 4 Michigan state playoffs. Team Record: 8-2. Paw Paw's season is now over.

Last Game: Moeller fell to another big-time program from the state of Ohio in Elder, 35-0 on Friday in the first round of the Division I Ohio state playoffs. Team Record: 6-5. Moeller's season is now over.

Last Game: Jones and Grayson rolled to a 35-7 win over South Gwinnett last week. Team Record: 8-2. Grayson is now the No. 4 team in the state and No. 43 squad in the country, according to MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Hoban continues to roll, defeating Mayfield, 49-0 last week. Team Record: 11-0. Hoban is the No. 5 team in the state of Ohio and the No. 51 squad in the country, according to MaxPreps.com. USA Today lists Hoban No. 13 in the nation. Hoban is seeded No. 1 in Region 5 of the Ohio Division II state playoffs and will meet 11-0 Garfield Heights in the second round this Friday.

Last Game: New Canaan defeated Norwalk 34-0 last week. Team Record: 6-2. New Canaan is ranked No. 12 in the state by MaxPreps.

Defensive Line

Last Game: Greater Atlanta Christian defeated Fannin County 37-14 last week. Hinton recorded three tackles in the game and also had a sack. Season Totals: Through 10 games, Hinton has tallied 47 stops (25 solo) with 6.5 sacks and an additional three tackles for loss. Team Record: 8-2. MaxPreps lists Greater Atlanta Christian as the No. 65 team in the state. The team has dropped two games by just seven combined points.

Last Game: Morris and American Heritage defeated Everglades Prep Academy 38-6 last week. Morris recorded two tackles including one for loss and a sack. The game was a blow out and Morris didn't see the field in the second half. Season Totals: Morris has recorded 79 tackles, including 21 for loss and two sacks. He also caused two fumbles, recovered two fumbles and blocked a punt, which he returned for a touchdown. Team Record: 7-3.

Last Game: Northmont defeated Hilliard Darby in the first round of the Division I Ohio state playoffs by a score of 21-6 last week. Stats were not available. Season Totals: Newburg missed some time earlier this year with an injured foot/ankle, but has recorded 25 tackles, including five for loss and a sack, during limited action. Team Record: 10-1. Northmont is considered the No.12 team in the state of Ohio by MaxPreps.com … Seeded No. 2 in Region 3 of the Ohio Division I state playoffs, Northmont plays Pickerington Central in the second round this Friday.

Last Game: Blair Academy fell to Peddie 21-14 last week. Stats were not available. Season Totals: During the first seven games of the season, Ojabo notched 33 tackles, 8.5 sacks, eight more tackles for loss and also recovered a fumble that he returned 40 yards for a score. Team Record: 5-3. Blair Academy's season is now over.

Last Game: Smith and East Kentwood fell 42-7 to Saline last week. Stats were not available. Season Totals: On the year, Smith has 73 tackles, including 11 tackles for loss, and has recorded two sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and 24 quarterback pressures. He's also carried the ball three times for three yards and a touchdown. Team Record: 9-2. East Kentwood's season is now over.

Last Game: Belleville picked up a 49-33 win over Monroe last week in the second round of the Division I Michigan state playoffs. Woods had eight tackles including two for loss and a sack in the win. Season Totals: Woods has 52 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, five sacks and one pass breakup. He also added two catches for 80 yards and a score. He also has a rushing touchdown on the season. Team Record: 10-0. Belleville is considered the No. 4 team in the state of Michigan by MaxPreps.com.

Linebacker

Last Game: Thomas and St. Thomas More beat Capital Prep Harbor 60-0 last week. Stats were not available. Season Totals: Through the first five games, Thomas has 44 tackles, including 15 for loss and a sack. Team Record: 5-2. MaxPreps lists St. Thomas More as the No. 35 program in the state.

Last Game: Wheeler and West Bloomfield battled against Catholic Central last week and won 20-17 in overtime. Wheeler recorded 12 tackles and three for loss in the tough win. Season Totals: On the year, Wheeler has 116 tackles, including 14 for loss and three sacks. He has forced three fumbles and recovered two. Team Record: 9-2. MaxPreps lists West Bloomfield as the No. 7 program in the state.

Cornerback

Last Game: Belleville picked up a 49-33 win over Monroe last week in the second round of the Division I Michigan state playoffs. Seldon had two tackles and a pass breakup in the win. Season Totals: Seldon has recorded 21 tackles, including one for loss, and added four interceptions and seven pass breakups. Team Record: 10-0. Belleville is considered the No. 4 team in the state of Michigan by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: IMG Academy defeated Hoover (Ala.) High last week 48-7. Turner recorded seven tackles including one for loss in the win. He also did a great job on five-star wide receiver George Pickens throughout most of the night. Season Totals: Turner has recorded 17 tackles, including three for loss, and contributed three pass breakups, a caused fumble, a fumble recovery that he returned for a score and an interception returned for a touchdown through the first six games. Team Record: 7-1. IMG Academy is considered the No. 1 team in Florida and the No. 4 team in the country by MaxPreps.com. USA Today views IMG Academy as the No. 4 team in the nation. IMG's season is now over.

Safety

Last Game: Hill and Booker T. picked up a 48-21 win over Page last week. Hill recorded two tackles and one for loss in the win. Season Totals: On the year, Hill has recorded 90 tackles (62 solo, 28 assists), including 10 for loss and a sack. He has also forced two fumbles, recovered a fumble, picked off a pass that he returned for a touchdown and broken up five passes. Team Record: 7-3. Booker T. Washington is considered the No. 11 team in the state of Oklahoma by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: St. John's College High defeated Gonzaga 34-17 last week. Stats were not available. Team Record: 9-0. St. John's College High is considered the No. 1 team in Maryland and the No. 9 team in the country by MaxPreps.com. USA Today lists St. John's as the No. 5 team in the nation.

Season Totals: On the year, Velazquez made 76 tackles, including 20 for loss and two sacks, and forced six fumbles. He also carried the ball 160 times for 917 yards (5.7 yards per carry) and 13 scores, and had 14 receptions for 103 yards.

Team Record: St. Francis DeSales finished the year at 5-5.

Athlete

Last Game: Martin County lost to Jensen Beach last week by a score of 30-0. Stats were not available. Season Totals: Through seven games, Johnson was 57-of-110 passing (51.8 percent) for 881 yards and six touchdowns. He also rushed 73 times for 425 yards (5.8 yards per carry) and five more scores, with five receptions for 102 yards and an additional touchdown. Team Record: 4-7. Martin County's season is now over.