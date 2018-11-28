Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

Four-star defensive end Michael Morris had a phenomenal senior season down in Florida. Michael Morris

High school football is starting to wrap up and some Michigan commits are closing in on a state title. Here's a look at how the future Wolverines did on the gridiron:



Quarterback

Season Totals: McNamara finished the year 167-of-270 passing (61.9 percent) for 2,746 yards and 35 touchdowns against six interceptions. He also rushed for three touchdowns. Team Record: Damonte Ranch finished the year at 12-1 and was eliminated in the third round of the NIAA 4A northern region of the Nevada state playoffs.

Running Back

Season Totals: Charbonnet played in 11 of Oaks Christian's 13 games and finished with 1,795 yards and 17 touchdowns on just 215 totes, averaging more than 160 rushing yards per game and 8.3 yards per attempt. He also had three interceptions, two passes defended and a forced fumble on defense. Team Record: Oaks Christian finished the year at 12-1 and was eliminated in the third round of the CIF southern section of the California state playoffs.

Season Totals: Gray rushed 241 times for 2,499 yards (10.4 yards per carry) and 40 scores. He has also brought in four passes for 50 yards and a touchdown. Team Record: Lausanne Collegiate School finished the year at 11-1 and was eliminated in the third round of the Division II Class AA Tennessee state playoffs.

Wide Receiver

Season Totals: Branham was 66-of-116 passing (56.9 percent) for 1,003 yards with 12 touchdowns against seven interceptions. He carried the ball 64 times for 295 yards (4.6 yards per carry) and another five scores, and also had two receptions for 44 yards and two touchdowns. Team Record: Northland finished 8-2 and did not make the playoffs.

Last Game: Jackson and Freedom defeated Amador Valley last week 48-29 in the second round of the NCS/Les Schwab Tires football championships. Complete stats weren't available but Jackson did have a 99-yard fumble return for a touchdown in the game. Season Totals: Jackson has 37 carries for 147 yards and three touchdowns, plus 57 catches for 1,088 yards and 11 scores. Additionally, he had a 65-yard punt return touchdown, 100 interception return yards and two more scores on two picks for a team-high 17 touchdowns on the season. Team Record: 8-3. Freedom is the No. 84 school in California per MaxPreps.

Last Game: Kent and St. Edward defeated Olentangy Liberty 42-16 last week in the fourth round of the Division I Ohio state playoffs. Stats were not available. Season Totals: Through 12 games, Kent has 46 receptions for 745 yards (16.2 yards per catch) and nine touchdowns, plus two kickoff return touchdowns. Team Record: 10-3. St. Edward is ranked No. 2 in the state and No. 18 nationally by MaxPreps. St. Edward plays Colerain for a state title this Saturday.

Tight End

Season Totals: All finished the year with 30 receptions for 465 yards (15.5 yards per catch) and four touchdowns. Team Record: Fairfield finished the year at 7-4 and was eliminated from the first round of the Division I Ohio state playoffs.

Season Totals: Patterson finished the year with 37 receptions for 465 yards (13.6 yards per catch) and four touchdowns. Team Record: San Antonio Christian finished at 2-7-1 and did not make the playoffs.

Offensive Line

Team Record: Paw Paw finished the year at 8-2 and was eliminated from the second round of the Division 4 Michigan state playoffs.



Team Record: Moeller finished 6-5 and lost in the first round of the Division I Ohio state playoffs.

Last Game: Jones and Grayson lost to Lowndes last week by a score of 20-15 in the third round of the 7A Georgia state playoffs. Team Record: Grayson finished 10-3 and lost in the third round of the 7A Georgia state playoffs.

Last Game: Hoban continues to roll, defeating Avon 41-7 in Region 5 of the Ohio Division II state playoffs last week. Team Record: 14-0. Hoban is the No. 3 team in the state of Ohio and the No. 17 squad in the country, according to MaxPreps.com. USA Today lists Hoban No. 12 in the nation. They will play for a state championship tomorrow night against Washington.

Last Game: New Canaan defeated Shelton in the first round of the CIAC Connecticut state playoffs last week. Team Record: 9-2. New Canaan is ranked No. 8 in the state by MaxPreps.

Defensive Line

Season Totals: Through 11 games, Hinton had tallied 49 stops (34 solo) with 6.5 sacks and an additional three tackles for loss.

Team Record: Greater Atlanta Christian finished 9-3 and lost in the second round of the 3A Georgia state playoffs.

Last Game: Morris and American Heritage fell to Chaminade-Madonna by a score of 14-3 last week in the 3A Florida state playoffs. Morris recorded 10 tackles including two for loss in the game. Season Totals: Morris recorded 89 tackles, including 25 for loss and five sacks. He's also caused two fumbles, recovered two fumbles and blocked a punt, which he returned for a touchdown. Team Record: American Heritage finished the season at 9-3 and lost in the third round of the 3A Florida state playoffs.

Season Totals: Newburg missed some time earlier this year with an injured foot/ankle, but he recorded 44 tackles, including 13 for loss and 5.5 sacks in limited action. Team Record: Northmont finished the season at 10-2 and lost in the second round of the Division I Ohio state playoffs.

Season Totals: During the first seven games of the season, Ojabo notched 33 tackles, 8.5 sacks and eight more tackles for loss, and also recovered a fumble that he returned 40 yards for a score. Team Record: Blair Academy finished the season at 5-3 but plays an independent schedule that doesn't include traditional state playoffs.

Season Totals: On the year, Smith posted 73 tackles, including 11 tackles for loss with two sacks, and recorded two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and 24 quarterback pressures. He's also carried the ball three times for three yards and a touchdown. Team Record: East Kentwood finished 9-2 and lost in the second round of the Division I Michigan state playoffs.

Linebacker

Season Totals: Through the first five games, Thomas had 44 tackles, including 15 for loss and a sack. Team Record: St. Thomas More finished the year at 5-3 but plays an independent schedule that doesn't include traditional state playoffs.

Season Totals: On the year, Wheeler finished with 152 tackles, including 11 for loss and two sacks. He also forced a fumble and recovered four others. Team Record: West Bloomfield finished the season at 9-3 and lost in the third round of the Division I Michigan state playoffs.

Cornerback

Last Game: Dacula defeated Valdosta 55-21 last week in the third round of the 6A Georgia state playoffs. Stats were not available. Team Record: 11-2. Dacula is considered the No. 26 team in the state of Georgia by MaxPreps.com.

Season Totals: Seldon recorded 22 tackles, including one for loss, and added four interceptions and seven pass breakups during the season.

Team Record: Belleville finished the year 11-1 and lost in the fourth round of the Division I Michigan state playoffs.

Season Totals: Turner recorded 17 tackles, including three for loss, and contributed three pass breakups, a caused fumble, a fumble recovery that he returned for a score and an interception returned for a touchdown. Team Record: IMG Academy finished the year at 11-1 but is not allowed to compete in the Florida state playoffs. USA Today views IMG Academy as the No. 4 team in the nation.



Safety

Season Totals: Through 11 games, Hill had recorded 95 tackles (67 solo, 28 assists), including 10 for loss and a sack. He has also forced two fumbles, recovered a fumble, picked off a pass that he returned for a touchdown and broken up five passes.

Team Record: Booker T. Washington finished the season at 8-4 and lost in the second round of the Class 6A-II Oklahoma state playoffs.

Season Totals: Johnson finished the year with 35 tackles including 10 for loss and a sack. He also recorded two interceptions, three forced fumbles five pass breakups and a fumble recovery that he returned for a touchdown. On offense, he caught 12 passes for 158 yards and a score. Team Record: St. John's College High finished the season at 9-1 and lost in the first round of the WCAC playoffs on a last-second Hail Mary from Gonzaga. The WCAC is made up of St. John's, Gonzaga, DeMatha and Our Lady of Good Counsel. USA Today lists St. John's as the No. 22 team in the nation.

Season Totals: On the year, Velazquez made 76 tackles, including 20 for loss and two sacks, and forced six fumbles. He also ran the ball 160 times for 917 yards (5.7 yards per carry) and 13 scores, and had 14 receptions for 103 yards. Team Record: St. Francis DeSales finished the year at 5-5 and did not make the playoffs.

Athlete

Season Totals: Johnson went 57-of-110 passing (51.8 percent) for 1,174 yards and 10 touchdowns against four interceptions. He also rushed 101 times for 442 yards (4.4 yards per carry) and nine more scores, with five receptions for 102 yards and an additional touchdown. Team Record: Martin County finished the season at 4-7 and did not make the playoffs.

Last Game: Pesek-Hickson and Blue Valley North fell to Derby by a score of 24-16 in the state championship last weekend. Pesek-Hickson had 10 carries 47 yards rushing in the loss. He also had one catch for six yards. Season Totals: On the year, Pesek-Hickson has carried the ball 119 times for 932 yards (7.8 yards per carry) and eight touchdowns. He also had 51 catches for another 812 yards and an additional 14 scores. He also had an interception on defense. Team Record: Blue Valley North finished the year at 12-1 and lost to Derby in the 6A Kansas state championship.